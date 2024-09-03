Westchester Knicks Announce 2024-25 NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament and Regular Season Schedule
September 3, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Westchester Knicks News Release
NEW YORK - September 3, 2024 - The Westchester Knicks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the New York Knicks, announce its 2024-25 NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament and Regular Season Schedule.
The Westchester Knicks for the fourth season will divide their season into two parts. The newly coined "Tip-Off Tournament" represents the first half of the season, consisting of 14-games played with each team placed into four regions. The teams with the best winning percentage in each region, along with the next four teams with the best winning percentages regardless of region, will advance to compete for the Championship at the NBA G League Winter Showcase. Every team will play at least two games at the Winter Showcase. The Tip-Off Tournament will then be followed by a 34-game Regular Season.
The Westchester Knicks finished the Showcase Season with a 12-4 record before being crowned the 2023-24 NBA G League Showcase Cup Tournament Champions and finished the year with an overall 25-26 record (Showcase and Regular Season).
# DAY DATE OPPONENT TIME SEASON DESIGNATION
1 Sun 11/10/24 @Long Island 3:00 PM Tip-Off Tournament
2 Tue 11/12/24 @Long Island 7:00 PM Tip-Off Tournament
3 Fri 11/15/24 @Maine 7:00 PM Tip-Off Tournament
4 Sun 11/17/24 @Maine 1:00 PM Tip-Off Tournament
5 Thu 11/21/24 vs. Delaware 7:00 PM Tip-Off Tournament
6 Sun 11/24/24 @Delaware 1:00 PM Tip-Off Tournament
7 Fri 11/29/24 vs. Capital City 7:00 PM Tip-Off Tournament
8 Sun 12/1/24 vs. Capital City 3:00 PM Tip-Off Tournament
9 Fri 12/6/24 @Raptors 905 7:30 PM Tip-Off Tournament
10 Sun 12/8/24 @Raptors 905 2:00 PM Tip-Off Tournament
11 Wed 12/11/24 vs. College Park 11:00 AM Tip-Off Tournament
12 Fri 12/13/24 vs. College Park 7:00 PM Tip-Off Tournament
13 Sun 12/15/24 vs. Greensboro 3:00 PM Tip-Off Tournament
14 Mon 12/16/24 vs. Greensboro 7:00 PM Tip-Off Tournament
15 TBD TBD TBD TBD Winter Showcase
16 TBD TBD TBD TBD Winter Showcase
17 Fri 12/27/24 vs. Motor City 7:00 PM Regular Season
18 Mon 12/30/24 vs. Indiana 7:00 PM Regular Season
19 Wed 1/1/25 vs. Indiana 1:00 PM Regular Season
20 Thu 1/2/25 vs. Delaware 7:00 PM Regular Season
21 Sat 1/4/25 @Grand Rapids 7:00 PM Regular Season
22 Mon 1/6/25 vs. Osceola 7:00 PM Regular Season
23 Wed 1/8/25 vs. Sioux Falls 7:00 PM Regular Season
24 Fri 1/10/25 vs. Sioux Falls 7:00 PM Regular Season
25 Tue 1/14/25 vs. Wisconsin 7:00 PM Regular Season
26 Wed 1/15/25 vs. Wisconsin 7:00 PM Regular Season
27 Sat 1/18/25 @Windy City 6:00 PM Regular Season
28 Mon 1/20/25 @Windy City 11:00 AM Regular Season
29 Wed 1/22/25 @Raptors 905 11:00 AM Regular Season
30 Fri 1/24/25 vs. Maine 7:00 PM Regular Season
31 Mon 1/27/25 vs. Iowa 7:00 PM Regular Season
32 Thu 1/30/25 @Osceola 7:00 PM Regular Season
33 Fri 2/7/25 @Cleveland 7:00 PM Regular Season
34 Sat 2/8/25 @Cleveland 7:00 PM Regular Season
35 Mon 2/10/25 vs. Motor City 7:00 PM Regular Season
36 Wed 2/12/25 @Birmingham 7:00 PM Regular Season
37 Thu 2/20/25 vs. Delaware 7:00 PM Regular Season
38 Fri 2/21/25 vs. Raptors 905 7:00 PM Regular Season
39 Tue 2/25/25 vs. Long Island 7:00 PM Regular Season
40 Fri 2/28/25 @Greensboro 7:00 PM Regular Season
41 Sat 3/1/25 @Greensboro 7:00 PM Regular Season
42 Tue 3/4/25 @Austin 11:00 AM Regular Season
43 Thu 3/6/25 @Austin 7:00 PM Regular Season
44 Sun 3/9/25 @Birmingham 5:00 PM Regular Season
45 Tue 3/11/25 vs. Long Island 11:00 AM Regular Season
46 Wed 3/19/25 @College Park 7:00 PM Regular Season
47 Fri 3/21/25 @College Park 7:00 PM Regular Season
48 Wed 3/26/25 vs. Maine 7:00 PM Regular Season
49 Fri 3/28/25 @Capital City 7:00 PM Regular Season
50 Sat 3/29/25 @Capital City 7:00 PM Regular Season
Arena Notes:
Game on Tue 3/4 to be played in Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX
Westchester Knicks season memberships and group ticket packages are now on sale. For more information regarding tickets, fans can visit WestchesterKnicks.com.
