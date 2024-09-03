Westchester Knicks Announce 2024-25 NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament and Regular Season Schedule

September 3, 2024

Westchester Knicks News Release







NEW YORK - September 3, 2024 - The Westchester Knicks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the New York Knicks, announce its 2024-25 NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament and Regular Season Schedule.

The Westchester Knicks for the fourth season will divide their season into two parts. The newly coined "Tip-Off Tournament" represents the first half of the season, consisting of 14-games played with each team placed into four regions. The teams with the best winning percentage in each region, along with the next four teams with the best winning percentages regardless of region, will advance to compete for the Championship at the NBA G League Winter Showcase. Every team will play at least two games at the Winter Showcase. The Tip-Off Tournament will then be followed by a 34-game Regular Season.

The Westchester Knicks finished the Showcase Season with a 12-4 record before being crowned the 2023-24 NBA G League Showcase Cup Tournament Champions and finished the year with an overall 25-26 record (Showcase and Regular Season).

# DAY DATE OPPONENT TIME SEASON DESIGNATION

1 Sun 11/10/24 @Long Island 3:00 PM Tip-Off Tournament

2 Tue 11/12/24 @Long Island 7:00 PM Tip-Off Tournament

3 Fri 11/15/24 @Maine 7:00 PM Tip-Off Tournament

4 Sun 11/17/24 @Maine 1:00 PM Tip-Off Tournament

5 Thu 11/21/24 vs. Delaware 7:00 PM Tip-Off Tournament

6 Sun 11/24/24 @Delaware 1:00 PM Tip-Off Tournament

7 Fri 11/29/24 vs. Capital City 7:00 PM Tip-Off Tournament

8 Sun 12/1/24 vs. Capital City 3:00 PM Tip-Off Tournament

9 Fri 12/6/24 @Raptors 905 7:30 PM Tip-Off Tournament

10 Sun 12/8/24 @Raptors 905 2:00 PM Tip-Off Tournament

11 Wed 12/11/24 vs. College Park 11:00 AM Tip-Off Tournament

12 Fri 12/13/24 vs. College Park 7:00 PM Tip-Off Tournament

13 Sun 12/15/24 vs. Greensboro 3:00 PM Tip-Off Tournament

14 Mon 12/16/24 vs. Greensboro 7:00 PM Tip-Off Tournament

15 TBD TBD TBD TBD Winter Showcase

16 TBD TBD TBD TBD Winter Showcase

17 Fri 12/27/24 vs. Motor City 7:00 PM Regular Season

18 Mon 12/30/24 vs. Indiana 7:00 PM Regular Season

19 Wed 1/1/25 vs. Indiana 1:00 PM Regular Season

20 Thu 1/2/25 vs. Delaware 7:00 PM Regular Season

21 Sat 1/4/25 @Grand Rapids 7:00 PM Regular Season

22 Mon 1/6/25 vs. Osceola 7:00 PM Regular Season

23 Wed 1/8/25 vs. Sioux Falls 7:00 PM Regular Season

24 Fri 1/10/25 vs. Sioux Falls 7:00 PM Regular Season

25 Tue 1/14/25 vs. Wisconsin 7:00 PM Regular Season

26 Wed 1/15/25 vs. Wisconsin 7:00 PM Regular Season

27 Sat 1/18/25 @Windy City 6:00 PM Regular Season

28 Mon 1/20/25 @Windy City 11:00 AM Regular Season

29 Wed 1/22/25 @Raptors 905 11:00 AM Regular Season

30 Fri 1/24/25 vs. Maine 7:00 PM Regular Season

31 Mon 1/27/25 vs. Iowa 7:00 PM Regular Season

32 Thu 1/30/25 @Osceola 7:00 PM Regular Season

33 Fri 2/7/25 @Cleveland 7:00 PM Regular Season

34 Sat 2/8/25 @Cleveland 7:00 PM Regular Season

35 Mon 2/10/25 vs. Motor City 7:00 PM Regular Season

36 Wed 2/12/25 @Birmingham 7:00 PM Regular Season

37 Thu 2/20/25 vs. Delaware 7:00 PM Regular Season

38 Fri 2/21/25 vs. Raptors 905 7:00 PM Regular Season

39 Tue 2/25/25 vs. Long Island 7:00 PM Regular Season

40 Fri 2/28/25 @Greensboro 7:00 PM Regular Season

41 Sat 3/1/25 @Greensboro 7:00 PM Regular Season

42 Tue 3/4/25 @Austin 11:00 AM Regular Season

43 Thu 3/6/25 @Austin 7:00 PM Regular Season

44 Sun 3/9/25 @Birmingham 5:00 PM Regular Season

45 Tue 3/11/25 vs. Long Island 11:00 AM Regular Season

46 Wed 3/19/25 @College Park 7:00 PM Regular Season

47 Fri 3/21/25 @College Park 7:00 PM Regular Season

48 Wed 3/26/25 vs. Maine 7:00 PM Regular Season

49 Fri 3/28/25 @Capital City 7:00 PM Regular Season

50 Sat 3/29/25 @Capital City 7:00 PM Regular Season

Arena Notes:

Game on Tue 3/4 to be played in Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX

Westchester Knicks season memberships and group ticket packages are now on sale. For more information regarding tickets, fans can visit WestchesterKnicks.com.

