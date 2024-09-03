Memphis Hustle Announce 2024-25 Tip-Off Tournament and Regular Season Schedules

September 3, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

MemMemphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle today announced its schedule, presented by OrthoSouth, for the Tip-Off Tournament and regular season for the 2024-25 NBA G League season. The Hustle open the Tip-Off Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. (all times central) at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas, against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. The Hustle home opener at Landers Center is Monday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. against the Mexico City Capitanes. For the first time in team history, the Hustle will visit the Valley Suns on Wednesday, March 19.

The NBA G League season will begin with the Tip-Off Tournament schedule from Nov. 8 - Dec. 16, featuring seven home games and seven road games against teams in a regional pod. The teams with the best win percentage in each of the four regional pods, as well as the four teams with the next best win percentage across the league, will go on to play for the Tip-Off Tournament Championship in a single-elimination tournament at the NBA G League Winter Showcase from Dec. 19-22. The remaining NBA G League teams who do not qualify to compete for the Tip-Off Tournament Championship will each play an additional two games at the Winter Showcase outside of the tournament format.

Following the Tip-Off Tournament, all teams' win-loss records will reset, and the Hustle will start a 34-game regular season slate featuring 17 home games at Landers Center and 17 road games before culminating with the 2025 NBA G League Playoffs. The Hustle will tip-off the regular season on a four-game road trip starting against the San Diego Clippers on Friday, Dec. 27.

Fans are encouraged to guarantee their seats to all the best Tip-Off Tournament and regular season matchups by purchasing 2024-25 Season Tickets and can do so by calling (901) 888-HOOP. Season Ticket Packages in the lower bowl start at just $10 per game and feature multiple Season Ticket Member benefits, including member discounts on gear and merchandise, playoff ticket priority for both the Memphis Hustle and Memphis Grizzlies, invitations to select Grizzlies games during the 2024-25 season and more.

All-inclusive Floor seats and tables are still available, with other ticket packages set to be announced later. Additionally, the Memphis Hustle are accepting $50 deposits for groups of 10-or-more. Single Game Tickets will be available for purchase starting this fall at all Ticketmaster locations, Ticketmaster.com, the Landers Center Box office, online at memphishustle.com or by calling (901) 888-HOOP.

For the first time in franchise history, the Memphis Hustle will host two Education Day Games on Wednesday, Nov. 20, against the Osceola Magic and Wednesday, Feb. 12, vs. the Mexico City Capitanes. Each Education Day Game, thousands of students in the Mid-South pack Landers Center for a game in which the students receive a unique experience.

The Hustle host a season long five-game home stand beginning on Friday, Jan. 31, against Raptors 905 and culminating on Wednesday, Feb. 12, vs. the Mexico City Capitanes. The 2024-25 schedule features a total of six back-to-backs (including the Tip-Off Tournament) and a season-long five-game road trip from Jan. 18-29.

The Hustle continue competition in the 15-team Western Conference, which now includes the Valley Suns. Of its 34 regular season games, the Hustle will play 28 games against Western Conference foes and six games against the Eastern Conference. The Hustle's interconference schedule sees them host the Maine Celtics and Raptors 905, with away games against the Delaware Blue Coats and Long Island Nets.

The complete 2024-25 Hustle Tip-Off Tournament and regular season schedule is attached. More information on single game tickets, promotions, theme nights and other attractions will be announced in the coming weeks.

2024-25 HUSTLE TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT AND REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN*

Month Total Games Home Games Away Games

November 9 6 3

December * 7 1 6

January 10 3 7

February 9 7 2

March 13 7 6

Day of Week Total Games Home Games Away Games

Sunday 6 2 4

Monday 5 4 1

Tuesday 4 4 0

Wednesday 8 4 4

Thursday 7 4 3

Friday 9 3 6

Saturday 9 3 6

Longest Home Stand 13 days/5 games (Jan. 31-Feb. 12)

Longest Road Trip 12 days/5 games (Jan 18-29)

* - Based on the 48 games announced; Memphis will play an additional two Winter Showcase games from Dec. 19-22.

