College Park Skyhawks Announce 2024-25 Season Schedule

September 3, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

College Park Skyhawks News Release







COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - On Tuesday afternoon, the NBA G League announced its 50-game schedule for the 2024-25 College Park Skyhawks' campaign, the team's fifth season in the NBA G League. The Skyhawks open with a road trip at the Capital City Go-Go on Friday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m., followed by a four-game homestand at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park, beginning with Opening Night on Monday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. against Raptors 905.

Opening Night will be followed by a second matchup with Raptors 905 on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m., and a back-to-back against the Delaware Blue Coats on Sunday, Nov. 17, at 2 p.m. and Monday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m.

The Skyhawks will have a chance to earn their 100th win as a franchise in the season opening game at Capital City, after collecting their 99th win in College Park history against the Long Island Nets in the 2024 regular season finale.

All 24 Skyhawks home games will be broadcast locally on Peachtree TV (WPCH-TV), with additional games to be announced on NBA TV and ESPN+. Broadcasters of all College Park home games will be announced at a later date.

In addition, all four Sunday home games will be "Kids Day" games, including one presented by Ken Nugent, which will include activities and programming geared towards kids.

"There is so much to look forward to this upcoming season," said Janice Koon, Senior Vice President of G League and 2K League Operations with the Atlanta Hawks. "The excitement of watching the development of current and future Atlanta Hawks, the joy of working with our partners to serve the Southside community, and the opportunity to create lifelong memories for our family of fans. We are going to have a ball!"

The Skyhawks' theme games for the upcoming season are listed below:

Date Time Opponent Theme Presenting Partner

Monday, Nov. 11 7 p.m. Raptors 905 Opening Night

Monday, Dec. 2 7 p.m. Maine Celtics Holiday Game Aaron's

Wednesday, Dec. 4 11 a.m. Maine Celtics Education Day CareSource

Saturday, Feb. 8 3 p.m. Wisconsin Herd Celebrating Black History Game YMCA of Metro Atlanta

Saturday, Mar. 29 6:30 p.m. Greensboro Swarm Fan Appreciation Night Aaron's

*Theme games are subject to change and further theme nights will be added and announced later*

Following the same format as the previous three seasons, the NBA G League will be divided into two parts: the newly minted 16-game Tip-Off Tournament, followed by a 34-game regular season. The Tip-Off Tournament, which marks the start of the 2024-25 season, begins on Friday, Nov. 8 and culminates when a champion is crowned during the 2024 NBA G League Winter Showcase in December in Orlando. For the Tip-Off Tournament, teams are placed into four regions to play 14 games exclusively against each other. The teams with the best winning percentage in each region, along with the next four teams with the best winning percentages, regardless of region, will advance to compete for the Championship at the NBA G League Winter Showcase. Every team will play at least two games at the Winter Showcase.

Following the Tip-Off Tournament, team records will reset before the 34-game regular season, which begins on Friday, Dec. 27. At the conclusion of the regular season, the top six teams in each conference will qualify for the NBA G League Playoffs presented by Google Pixel, which concludes with the NBA G League Finals presented by YouTube TV in April 2025.

To get tickets to home games or learn more about Skyhawks Memberships, email tickets@cpskyhawks.com, visit www.cpskyhawks.com or call 404-878-3370.

