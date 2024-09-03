Long Island Nets Announce 2024-25 Schedule
September 3, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Long Island Nets News Release
LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, have announced their 2024-25 season schedule. The LI Nets will host the Maine Celtics in the team's home opener honoring the Town of North Hempstead on Friday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m. at Nassau Coliseum.
The NBA G League schedule will include two parts - a 16-game Tip-Off Tournament and a 34-game regular season. The Tip-Off Tournament features all 31 NBA G League teams and will culminate at the NBA G League Winter Showcase. NBA G League team records will then reset and starting Monday, Dec. 30, a 34-game regular season will be played for a total of 50 games during the 2024-25 season.
Long Island will play 18 home games at Nassau Coliseum this year, including one contest in the morning and eight games that will be played on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. The LI Nets' three longest homestands of the season will span four games each with the first beginning Wednesday, Dec. 4, versus Delaware and concluding on Wednesday, Dec. 11, versus Maine, the second spanning from Wednesday, Jan. 22, versus Windy City and ending Wednesday, Jan. 29, versus Greensboro and the third beginning Monday, Feb. 3, versus Birmingham and concluding Tuesday, Feb. 11, versus Windy City.
The LI Nets' six remaining home games will be played at Place Bell arena in Laval, Quebec. Presale information and updates will be released at a later date.
The schedule also includes 24 road contests and two games that Long Island will play as part of the annual NBA G League Winter Showcase in December. The team's two longest road trips will span six games each, with the first beginning Saturday, Nov. 16, at Capital City and ending Saturday, Nov. 30, at Greensboro. The second will begin on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Westchester and conclude on Tuesday, March 11, at Westchester.
Long Island will play four back-to-back sets throughout the season.
All of Long Island's home games will be featured regionally on WRHU Radio Hofstra University 88.7 FM, and a full broadcast schedule will be released by the NBA G League at a later date.
Tickets for all Long Island Nets home games at Nassau Coliseum are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. To learn more about ticket membership options or group experience packages, contact info@longislandnets.com or call 934.948.2546.
The full Long Island Nets 2024-25 schedule can be found at longislandnets.com.
