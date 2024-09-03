Maine Celtics Announce Schedule for 2024-25 Season

September 3, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Maine Celtics News Release







PORTLAND, ME - Fresh off the first NBA G League Finals appearance in franchise history, the Maine Celtics today announced their schedule for the upcoming 2024-25 NBA G League season.

The Celtics begin their Eastern Conference title defense on Friday, Nov. 8 at Long Island. After another road game at Delaware on Monday, Nov. 11, the Celtics return to the Portland Expo for their home opener against Westchester on Friday, Nov. 15, opening a four-game homestand with a 7:00 p.m. tipoff. Maine will play its standard 50-game schedule in 2024-25, including 24 home games all taking place at the Expo.

Like previous seasons, the 2024-25 NBA G League season will be split into two parts and include an in-season tournament. The first 14 games of the schedule are now known as the Tip-Off Tournament, a competition featuring all 31 NBA G League teams. The Tip-Off Tournament will culminate with a championship in December at the 2024 NBA G League Winter Showcase, where every G League team will play two games. Each team's record will then reset for the remaining 34-game slate, followed by the traditional NBA G League Playoffs.

The Celtics will play 18 different NBA G League opponents this season. Maine will host its traditional New Year's Eve game, a 12:00 p.m. matinee on Dec. 31 vs. Texas. That game begins the busiest stretch of the season for Maine; the Celtics will play 13 of their home games in 33 days between Dec. 31 and Feb. 1. Following the All-Star break, Maine will depart on its longest road trip of the season, spanning nine games from Feb. 20 to March 16. Eleven of the Celtics' 24 home games will be family-friendly matinees.

Season tickets are currently on sale now for the 2024-25 season. Mini plans and single game tickets will go on sale at a future date. For details, visit MaineCeltics.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from September 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.