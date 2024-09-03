Vipers Announce 2024-25 Season Schedule

September 3, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the NBA G League Affiliate of the Houston Rockets, announced today the schedule for the Vipers 2024-25 season. The schedule features a total of 50 games, including 24 home games at Bert Ogden Arena, 24 games on the road and two games at the 2024 NBA G League Winter Showcase in Florida.

On Nov. 9 the Vipers tip-off the 2024-25 season with a matchup, at home, against the Memphis Hustle. This game will mark the start of the 16-game Tip-Off Tournament, which will culminate in a single-elimination tournament at the 2024 NBA G League Winter Showcase. Following the conclusion of showcase, the 34-game regular season will begin on Dec. 27 as the Vipers welcome the Santa Cruz Warriors to the Rio Grande Valley for a back-to-back series.

To begin the season in November, the Vipers will go on a four-game stretch against the Hustle (9th), Austin Spurs (12th) and back-to-back games against the Birmingham Squadron (14th and 15th). The Vipers will then go on the road to play three games against the Oklahoma City Blue (22nd) and Mexico City Capitanes (24th and 26th) before returning to the RGV on Nov. 30.

A Texas showdown will take place in December as the Vipers travel to Frisco to take on the Texas Legends in a back-to-back contest on the 6th and 7th. The Texas action continues on the 10th as the Spurs return to the Valley for the Vipers annual Kids' Day game.

In January the Vipers will take on the Salt Lake City Stars (1st and 3rd), Oklahoma City Blue (7th and 9th), Iowa Wolves (11th), Spurs (17th and 20th), Mexico City (25th) and Sioux Falls (31st).

After four years of not playing one another, the Vipers will welcome the Cleveland Charge to the RGV for a two-game series on February 1st and 3rd. The battle of the Valley's will happen on Feb. 13th as the Vipers travel to Arizona for a game against the Valley Suns. The Valley Suns enter the G League as the newest team in the Western Conference. The affiliate team of the Phoenix Suns will be based out of Tempe, Arizona and will play its home games at Mullett Arena. The Vipers will then go on the road to take on College Park on Feb. 28th and March 2nd. The last game between both opponents was in 2020.

The Vipers schedule will close in March with a total of 13 games (six road games and seven home games). The Vipers will close out the season with a back-to-back against the Stockton Kings on the 28th and 29th at home.

All home games will tip-off at 7:00 p.m. CST at the Bert Ogden Arena with the exception of the Kid's Day game on Dec. 10 which is slated for an 11:00 a.m. CST tip-off time.

To view the Vipers full schedule visit www.rgvipers.com.

