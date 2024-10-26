Oklahoma City Blue Selects Justyn Hamilton and Tray Jackson in the 2024 NBA G League Draft

October 26, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Blue selected forwards Justyn Hamilton (26th overall) and Tray Jackson (57th overall) in the 2024 NBA G League Draft, it was announced today.

Hamilton (6-11, 220) appeared in 54 games at Kent State over two seasons and averaged 8.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.13 blocks in 25.7 minutes per contest. His collegiate career spanned five seasons between Kent State and Temple.

Jackson (6-10, 215) appeared in 28 games at Michigan during the 2023-24 season and averaged 5.0 points and 2.4 rebounds in 15.6 minutes per contest. Prior to his time with Michigan, Jackson played four seasons between Missouri and Seton Hall.

