Long Island Nets Acquire Returning Player Rights to Kendall Brown

October 26, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, have acquired the returning player rights to forward Kendall Brown from the Indiana Mad Ants in exchange for the returning player rights to guard Au'Diese Toney, Long Island's second round pick in the 2025 NBA G League Draft and its first round pick in the 2026 NBA G League Draft.

Brown (6'8", 200) appeared in 21 career NBA games across two seasons (2022-24) with the Indiana Pacers, averaging 1.4 points in 4.9 minutes per game. He also appeared in 31 regular season NBA G League games (all starts) across two seasons (2022-24) with the Mad Ants while on a two-way contract with the Pacers, recording averages of 15.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals in 30.9 minutes per game in addition to appearing in 21 NBA G League Showcase Cup games (all starts), posting averages of 14.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals in 32.2 minutes per contest. Brown was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the 48th overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft and was traded to Indiana after draft night on June 24, 2022. Prior to beginning his professional career, the 21-year-old played one collegiate season (2021-22) at Baylor, appearing in 34 games (all starts) and recording averages of 9.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals in 27.1 minutes per game. The Cottage Grove, Minn., native received Big 12 All-Freshman Team honors during his lone season with the Bears.

Toney's player rights were originally acquired by Long Island via trade with the Birmingham Squadron on Sept. 30, 2024.

