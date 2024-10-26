Skyforce Selects Three Players in 2024 NBA G League Draft
October 26, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release
Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced that the team has selected three players in the 2024 NBA G League Draft, including Christian Brown (sixth), Paul Mulcahy (17th) and Brandon Childress (18th).
Brown is a 6-6, 205-pound guard out of Tennessee State and played five seasons between the Tigers (2021-24) and the Georgia Bulldogs (2019-21). In five collegiate seasons Brown appeared in 103 total games (34 starts) and averaged 8.0 points on 48.4 percent shooting, 2.4 rebounds, 0.4 assists and 0.8 steals per 16.2 minutes a game. He was awarded All-OVC Second Team and played in the HBCU All-Star Game in his final collegiate season. In 2023-24, Brown posted a career-high 12.8 points on 44.4 percent shooting, 3.4 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 1.1 steals per 25.2 minutes in 28 games (21 starts).
Mulcahy is a 6-7, 213-pound guard out of Washington and played five collegiate seasons between the Huskies (2023-24) and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2019-23). He has appeared in 152 collegiate games (111 starts) and averaged 6.5 points on 45.0 percent shooting, 3.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 0.9 steals per 26.9 minutes a game. As a junior in 2022-23, Mulcahy was an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention (Coaches/Media) member, where he averaged 9.0 points on 43.8 percent shooting, 4.1 rebounds and a collegiate best 5.3 assists per 32.2 minutes in 32 starts for Rutgers.
Childress is a 6-0, 195-pound guard out of Wake Forest, as he played four seasons for the Deamon Deacons (2016-20). He averaged 11.4 points on 38.5 percent shooting, 2.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals per 29.7 minutes in 124 appearances (65 starts). Childress was a 2020 ACC All-Honorable Mention Team member, where he averaged a collegiate best 15.6 points per game on 40.4 percent shooting, 3.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals per 35.4 minutes in 30 starts. He has played overseas from 2020-24, most recently with HARKO Merlins Crailsheim of the German BBL, where Childress appeared in 19 games (14 starts) and averaged 13.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals per 25.9 minutes a game.
Following is the list of players selected by the Skyforce in the 2024 NBA G League Draft:
Rd Pick Name Pos Ht Wt DOB From
1 6 Christian Brown G 6-6 205 7/15/00 Tennessee State
1 17 Paul Mulcahy G 6-7 213 3/30/01 Washington
1 18 Brandon Childress G 6-0 195 8/31/97 Wake Forest
