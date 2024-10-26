Westchester Knicks Select Matt Ryan (1st) and Landry Shamet (2nd) in the 2024-25 NBA G League Draft

October 26, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

NEW YORK The Westchester Knicks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the New York Knicks, select Matt Ryan with the first overall pick and Landry Shamet second in the 2024-25 NBA G League Draft.

Ryan, 27-years old (6-6, 215-pounds), appeared in 28 games (1 start) with the New Orleans Pelicans last season, recording 5.4 points and 1.4 rebounds, over 13.9 minutes. He recorded a season-high 20 points, two rebounds, two assists, on 70-percent shooting from the field and 75-percent shooting from beyond the arc with a career-high six three-pointers made vs. Detroit (Nov 2, 2023). The four-year vet holds career averages of 4.4 points, 1.0 rebounds, 0.5 assists while shooting 41.1-percent from beyond the arc, over 11.2 minutes in 63 games (one start) for the Celtics, Lakers, Timberwolves, and Pelicans.

The White Plains, NY-native played for the Grand Rapids Gold during his rookie season, played in 28 games (7 starts) registering 15.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 28.8 mins. He would later sign a Two-Way contract with the Boston Celtics and Maine Celtics within that same season on Feb. 28, 2022. Ryan would go on to play in 14 games (13 starts), recording 20.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists on 51-percent shooting from the field and 44-percent shooting from three in 34.6 minutes of action. In Ryan's 2021-22 NBA G League Rookie campaign he would finish in double-digit scoring in 32 games out of 42 games played, along with 6 games with 30+ points, including a career-high 39 points against Delaware (Jan 16, 2022). Most recently played in 2 games (all starts) with the Birmingham Squadron during the 2023-24 season, recording 8.5 points, 1.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in 22.2 minutes.

Ryan competed collegiately in four seasons that spanned over five years with Notre Dame (2015-17), Vanderbilt (2018-19), and Chattanooga (2019-20). He played his senior season at Chattanooga and earned 2020 Second-Team All-SoCon after averaging 15.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists over 30.6 minutes in 33 games (all starts) as a senior. He finished his collegiate career averaging 7.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists over 18.9 minutes in 134 games (62 starts). Ryan also earned First-Team Parade All-American and Mr. New York Basketball as a senior in high school at Iona Prep.

Shamet, 27-years old (6-4, 190-pounds), recently signed an Exhibit-9 Contract with the New York Knicks. Shamet appeared in 46 games (five starts) with the Washington Wizards during the 2023-24 NBA Season, recording 7.1 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists over 15.8 minutes. As a member of the Phoenix Suns, he registered a career-high 31 points (47.6% FG, 56.3% 3PT), five assists and nine three-pointers off the bench against the Wizards (Dec. 20, 2022), which made him second player since the 1967-68 season to accomplish this. The six-year vet holds career averages of 8.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 21.9 minutes in 348 games (97 starts) for the 76ers, Clippers, Nets, Suns, and Wizards.

The Kansas City, MO-native was originally selected by the Philadelphia 76ers with the 26th overall pick out of Wichita State University in the 2018 NBA Draft. In his three years as a Shocker, Shamet posted 12.9 points, 4.1 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 0.8 steals over 28.6 minutes in 71 games (68 starts). As a freshman, he was named First-Team All-MVC and MVC Freshman of the Year. As a sophomore, he was named First-Team All-AAC.

The Westchester Knicks secured the second overall pick in the NBA G League draft, moving up one spot after agreeing on a trade with the Canton Charge Friday, Oct 26 (Trade Details Below).

"The Westchester Knicks trade the Returning Player Rights to Milhan Charles and Troy Baxter, along with their first-round pick in the 2024 NBA G League Draft to the Cleveland Charge in exchange for their first-round pick (from WIS via GRG) in the 2024 NBA G League Draft."

This marks the first time in Westchester Knicks history that the team has selected back-to-back with the top two picks overall in the annual NBA G League Draft, and the first time they have possessed the number one overall pick in the draft. The last time the Westchester Knicks held the second overall pick in the NBA G League Draft they selected Jimmer Fredette out of BYU. Last season, the Westchester Knicks selected Jamal Bey out of the University of Washington with the 19th pick.

