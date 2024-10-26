Swarm Pick Malik Hall in The First Round
October 26, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Greensboro Swarm News Release
The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, announced today the selection of one player in the 2024-25 NBA G League Draft. With the eighth overall pick, Greensboro selected Malik Hall in the first round.
Hall, 24, was most recently a member of the Hornets roster at the 2024 NBA Summer League. During his collegiate career at Michigan State, Hall held averages of 8.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. He was a two-time All-Big Ten Honorable mention in 2022 & 2024. During his 2023-24 senior collegiate season, Hall appeared in 35 games and held averages of 12.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.
Hall will join the Greensboro Swarm for training camp beginning Monday, October 28, 2024.
