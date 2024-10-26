Santa Cruz Warriors Select Seth Maxwell, Tommy Rutherford, and Devine Eke in the 2024 NBA G League Draft

October 26, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Santa Cruz Warriors News Release







SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors selected Seth Maxwell with the 11th overall pick, Tommy Rutherford with the 20th overall pick, and Devine Eke with the 45th overall pick in the 2024 NBA G League draft.

Maxwell (7'0", 240) appeared in 167 games (135 starts) throughout his five-year collegiate career at Indiana Wesleyan University (2018-23). While at Wesleyan University, Maxwell averaged 14.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 24.7 minutes per game. The Pennsylvania native was a four-time Crossroads League Defensive Player of the Year (2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23). As a senior in 2021-22, Maxwell was also named Crossroads League Player of the Year, averaging 17.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game through 35 games (all starts). In 2023-24, the center played internationally for BC Rustavi in the Georgian Superliga.

Rutherford (6'8", 240) appeared in 140 games (95 starts) throughout his four-year collegiate career at the University of California, Irvine (2016-20). While in college, the forward posted averages of 8.2 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 59.9% from the field, 42.9% from behind the three-point line and 68.6% from the free throw line. Rutherford has played internationally in Belgium, Switzerland, and Lithuania between 2021-2024. Most recently, the California native played for Neptunas in Lithuania, where he averaged 8.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.0 assists through 32 games.

Eke (6'8", 205) had a five-year collegiate career at the University of Maine (2015-16), Rider University (2016-19), and Radford University (2019-20). The forward appeared in 123 games (38 starts) throughout his college career, averaging 4.0 points and 3.4 rebounds in 16.9 minutes per game. In his lone season at Radford, Eke led the team with 222 rebounds and 26 blocks through 31 games. The New Jersey native appeared in one game for the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2024 Summer League, recording one made free throw in 8.2 minutes played. After college, Eke has played internationally in Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Greece, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Africa. Additionally, the 28-year-old also plays on the Nigerian men's national basketball team.

The 2024-25 Santa Cruz Warriors will be led by second-year Head Coach Nicholas Kerr and will open the regular season at Kaiser Permanente Arena, home of the Santa Cruz Warriors, on November 8 against the Valley Suns, the Phoenix Suns' brand-new NBA G League affiliate team, at 7 p.m. PT. All fans in attendance will receive an Opening Night T-shirt, presented by Kaiser Permanente.

