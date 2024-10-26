Texas Legends Finalize 2024-25 Training Camp Roster Following NBA G League Draft
October 26, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Texas Legends News Release
Frisco, TX - The Texas Legends, the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks, have finalized their 2024-25 training camp roster following selections in the 2024 NBA G League Draft.
With the 7th overall pick, the Legends selected guard Tyson Walker. A standout at Michigan State, Walker averaged 18.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game last season while shooting an efficient 44.9% from the field.
With the 24th overall pick, the Legends added guard Bryce Griggs from Overtime Elite, who contributed 14.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game in his final season with OTE.
The Legends' training camp roster includes a blend of talent, from Dallas Mavericks Two-Way contract players to Exhibit-10 and local tryout standouts, with a mix of veterans and new faces competing for a spot on the final season roster.
2024-25 Training Camp Roster:
Name Position Height Weight College Status
Warith Alatishe C 6'8 200 Oregon State Returning
Babatunde Akingbola C 6'9 210 George Washington Tryouts
TJ Clark G 6'4 190 OTE Returning
Kessler Edwards F 6'8 215 Pepperdine Two-Way
Jazian Gortman G 6'2 184 OTE Two-Way
Bryce Griggs G 6'2 185 OTE Draft
Jordan Henderson G 6'5 195 Canisius Tryouts
Teafale Lenard SF 6'7 180 Middle Tennessee Returning
Jarod Lucas G 6'4 195 Nevada E-10
Keyon Menifield G 6'1 165 Arkansas Draft
Emanuel Miller SF 6'7 215 TCU E-10
Bobby Planutis F 6'8 205 Purdue Fort Wayne Draft
Asanti Price G 6'5 205 Benedict College UFA
Dakota Rivers C 6'8 210 Florida Gulf Coast Tryouts
Jamarion Sharp C 7'5 235 Ole Miss E-10
Tyson Walker G 6'1 178 Michigan St. Draft
Phil Wheeler F 6'8 190 Puerto Rico Returning
Brandon Williams G 6'2 190 Arizona Two-Way
Training camp kicks off on October 28th as the Texas Legends prepare to face the Austin Spurs in a preseason matchup at the 2nd Annual HBCU Classic at Paul Quinn College on November 2nd at 5 p.m. The Legends will open the 2024-25 season against the reigning G League champions, the Oklahoma City Blue, with tipoff scheduled for 11 a.m. on November 12th in Oklahoma City. The home opener follows on Sunday, November 17th, as the Legends take on the Memphis Hustle at 3:30 p.m.
The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.
