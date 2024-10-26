Go-Go Select DJ Rodman and Jayden Hardaway in 2024 NBA G League Draft
October 26, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Capital City Go-Go News Release
The Capital City Go-Go, the NBA G League affiliate of the Washington Wizards, selected guard-forward DJ Rodman (USC) and guard Jayden Hardaway (Memphis) with the 43rd and 56th overall picks in the 2024 NBA G League Draft. The selections were the first to be made under first-year General Manager Jonathan Wall and Assistant General Manager Marshall Forney.
Rodman (6-6, 225) averaged 8.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while shooting .440 from the field in 32 games (28 starts) as a graduate student at USC in 2023-24. The 23-year-old played four seasons at Washington State from 2019-2024 as an undergraduate student, appearing in 111 games (42 starts) and recording career averages of 5.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. The Newport Beach, California native is the son of Dennis Rodman and older brother of the Washington Spirit's Trinity Rodman.
Hardaway (6-5, 205) spent five seasons with Memphis from 2018-2024, winning an NIT championship with the team in 2021. The Memphis, Tennessee native is the son of Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway and worked with Go-Go Head Coach Cody Toppert, who was on Hardaway's staff from 2019-2022.
