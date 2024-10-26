South Bay Lakers Finalize Training Camp Roster and Schedule

October 26, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers have finalized their training camp roster following the 2024 NBA G League Draft. The team, led by first year head coach Zach Guthrie, is set to open camp Monday, Oct. 28, at UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo.

South Bay acquired guard Sean East II (6'3", 180) on draft day from the Cleveland Charge as part of a four-team trade. The Lakers also acquired the returning player rights to guards Chris Chiozza and DJ Stewart as well as a 2026 second round draft pick from the Long Island Nets in exchange for the returning player rights to center Colin Castleton.

East II was drafted third overall in the first round of this year's NBA G League Draft. The Kentucky native started all 30 games for the University of Missouri in 2023-24, averaging a team-high 17.6 points to go with 3.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.1 steals in 34.3 minutes. He became just the sixth player in Missouri basketball history to average 15.0 points and 4.0 assists in a single season. As a senior, East II shot 52.1 percent from the field, 45.0 percent from 3-point range and 85.6 percent from the charity stripe. Across four collegiate seasons at Missouri (2022-24), Bradley (2020-21) and Massachusetts (2019-20), East II scored in double figures in 60 contests, including 16 games with 20+ points and one 30+ point performance. He most recently suited up for the Los Angeles Lakers' 2024 summer league team, appearing in seven games (four starts) and averaging 6.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 21.8 minutes.

The Lakers drafted guard Marlain Veal 23rd overall in the first round. South Bay acquired the pick from the Texas Legends via a three-team trade Sept. 24. Veal started in all 35 international appearances last season for Alagoz in the premier level of the Turkish Basketball Federation, averaging 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.7 steals in 34.6 minutes. The Louisiana native also played four seasons internationally in Turkey (2023-24, 2021-22, 2019-20) and China (2022-23). Veal (5'9", 155) played collegiately at Southeastern Louisiana (2015-19). He was named Southland Defensive Player of the Year following his junior season and garnered All-Southland First Team honors his junior and senior seasons.

South Bay's training camp roster is led by the team's three two-way players Christian Koloko, Quincy Olivari and Armel Traoré. Jordan Goodwin, Kylor Kelley and Grayson Murphy join the training camp roster following exhibit-10 contracts with the Los Angeles Lakers. Returning players Alex Fudge, KC Ndefo and Vincent Valerio-Bodon round out the roster.

Head Coach Zach Guthrie tips off his first season with the Lakers supported by assistant coaches Alex Cerda, Perry Huang, Barbara Turner and Mo Charlo with head video coordinator Joshua Townsend. Head athletic trainer Bria Adams returns for her second season along with assistant athletic trainer Saul Cruz. Strength and conditioning coach Jonathan Wall and equipment manager Frederick Lovett enter their first seasons on the South Bay staff.

The South Bay Lakers' season tips off at home Saturday, Nov. 9, at 5 p.m. versus the Salt Lake City Stars. Click here to purchase tickets.

South Bay players and coaches will celebrate the start of the season with a Fan Fest at Edison Elementary School in Torrance, Calif. Media interested in attending must RSVP to Julia Fung (jfung@sb-lakers.com) by 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28.

