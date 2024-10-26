Vipers Acquire Moore and Trier in 2024 G League Draft

October 26, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the NBA G League Affiliate of the Houston Rockets, selected guard Justin Moore with the 14th overall pick and guard Allonzo Trier with the 53rd overall pick in the 2024 NBA G League Draft.

Moore (6-5, 210lbs.) spent the 2024 NBA Summer League with the Milwaukee Bucks. Before declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft and going undrafted, Moore spent five seasons with Villanova. During his tenure with the Wildcats, he averaged 12.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 135 games played.

Trier (6-5, 200lbs.) played for the Iowa Wolves during the 2020-21 season. He saw action in nine games averaging 12.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

From 2018-20 Trier played in the NBA for the New York Knicks. In 88 games Trier averaged 9.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists. During the 2019 NBA Summer League the Seattle native averaged 17.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals in four games with the Knicks.

Trier spent three seasons (2015-18) with the Arizona Wildcats. During his time with the Wildcats Trier played in 78 games averaging 16.8 ppg, 3.7 rpg and 2.4 apg.

The Vipers tip-off the 2024-25 on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 7:00 p.m. against the Memphis Hustle at Bert Ogden Arena. To purchase tickets, visit www.rgvipers.com.

