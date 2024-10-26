Vipers Acquire Moore and Trier in 2024 G League Draft
October 26, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release
EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the NBA G League Affiliate of the Houston Rockets, selected guard Justin Moore with the 14th overall pick and guard Allonzo Trier with the 53rd overall pick in the 2024 NBA G League Draft.
Moore (6-5, 210lbs.) spent the 2024 NBA Summer League with the Milwaukee Bucks. Before declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft and going undrafted, Moore spent five seasons with Villanova. During his tenure with the Wildcats, he averaged 12.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 135 games played.
Trier (6-5, 200lbs.) played for the Iowa Wolves during the 2020-21 season. He saw action in nine games averaging 12.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
From 2018-20 Trier played in the NBA for the New York Knicks. In 88 games Trier averaged 9.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists. During the 2019 NBA Summer League the Seattle native averaged 17.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals in four games with the Knicks.
Trier spent three seasons (2015-18) with the Arizona Wildcats. During his time with the Wildcats Trier played in 78 games averaging 16.8 ppg, 3.7 rpg and 2.4 apg.
The Vipers tip-off the 2024-25 on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 7:00 p.m. against the Memphis Hustle at Bert Ogden Arena. To purchase tickets, visit www.rgvipers.com.
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from October 26, 2024
- Austin Spurs Select Four Players in the 2024 NBA G League Draft - Austin Spurs
- Long Island Nets Acquire Returning Player Rights to Colin Castleton in Four-Team Trade - Long Island Nets
- Rip City Remix Select Three Players in the 2024 NBA G League Draft - Rip City Remix
- Texas Legends Finalize 2024-25 Training Camp Roster Following NBA G League Draft - Texas Legends
- Oklahoma City Blue Selects Justyn Hamilton and Tray Jackson in the 2024 NBA G League Draft - Oklahoma City Blue
- Westchester Knicks Select Matt Ryan (1st) and Landry Shamet (2nd) in the 2024-25 NBA G League Draft - Westchester Knicks
- SLC Stars Make Four Selections in 2024 NBA G League Draft - Salt Lake City Stars
- Long Island Nets Acquire Returning Player Rights to Kendall Brown - Long Island Nets
- Skyforce Selects Three Players in 2024 NBA G League Draft - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Go-Go Select DJ Rodman and Jayden Hardaway in 2024 NBA G League Draft - Capital City Go-Go
- College Park Skyhawks Finalize Training Camp Schedule and Roster - College Park Skyhawks
- Maine Celtics Select Three in NBA G League Draft - Maine Celtics
- Cleveland Charge 2024 Training Camp Roster Unveiled - Cleveland Charge
- Swarm Pick Malik Hall in The First Round - Greensboro Swarm
- Vipers Acquire Moore and Trier in 2024 G League Draft - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Iowa Wolves Select Sy Chatman in 2024 NBA G League Draft - Iowa Wolves
- Westchester Knicks Select Matt Ryan with First Pick in 2024 NBA G League Draft - G League
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rio Grande Valley Vipers Stories
- Vipers Acquire Moore and Trier in 2024 G League Draft
- Vipers Announce Six-Team Trade
- Vipers Announce Four-Team Trade
- Vipers Acquire Returning Player Rights to Jared Butler
- Vipers Announce Open Tryouts