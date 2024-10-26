Westchester Knicks Select Matt Ryan with First Pick in 2024 NBA G League Draft
October 26, 2024 - NBA G League (G League) News Release
NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2024 - The Westchester Knicks selected Matt Ryan (6-6, 215, Tennessee-Chattanooga) with the first overall pick in the 2024 NBA G League Draft, which was held virtually today. The Knicks also selected six-year NBA veteran Landry Shamet (6-4, 190, Wichita State) with the second overall pick, while the Cleveland Charge took Sean East II (6-3, 180, Missouri) with the third pick.
Ryan appeared in 28 games for the New Orleans Pelicans last season, averaging 5.4 points on shooting 45.1 percent from three-point range. He has appeared in 63 games in three seasons with Pelicans, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves. Ryan has averaged 18.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 39 career NBA G League games.
Shamet has averaged 8.7 points and shot 38.4 percent from three-point range in six seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, LA Clippers, Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards. He averaged 7.1 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 46 games with the Wizards last season. Shamet, the 26 th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft presented by State Farm®, was a 2018-19 NBA All-Rookie Second Team selection.
Below are round-by-round results from the 2024 NBA G League Draft.
About the NBA G League
The NBA's official minor league, the NBA G League prepares players, coaches, officials, training and front-office staff for the NBA while acting as the league's research and development laboratory. Featuring 31 teams, 30 with direct affiliations to NBA franchises for 2024-25, the league offers elite professional basketball at an affordable price in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere. More than half of all players on end-of-season 2023-24 NBA rosters boasted NBA G League experience. In fostering the league's connection to the community, its teams, players and staff promote health and wellness, support local needs and interests, and assist in educational development through NBA Cares programs.
2024 NBA G League Draft Results
ROUND ONE
Westchester - Matt Ryan
Westchester - Landry Shamet
Cleveland - Sean East II
Rip City - Thierry Darlan
Long Island - Chandler Hutchison
Sioux Falls - Christian Brown
Texas - Tyson Walker
Greensboro - Malik Hall
Maine - Eric Gaines
Salt Lake City - Tae Williams
Santa Cruz - Seth Maxwell
Motor City - Cameron Martin
Austin - Ibrahima Diallo
Rio Grande Valley - Justin Moore
Raptors 905 - Tylor Perry
Indiana - Kevin Cross, Jr.
Sioux Falls - Paul Mulcahy
Sioux Falls - Brandon Childress
Valley - Nate Roberts
Santa Cruz - Tommy Rutherford
Maine - London Johnson
Cleveland - Trae Hannibal
South Bay - Marlain Veal
Texas - Bryce Griggs
Salt Lake City - Jaylan Gainey
Oklahoma City - Justyn Hamilton
San Diego - Garrett Denbow
Austin - Steven Richardson
Mexico City - Lewis Duarte
Sioux Falls - Passed
San Diego - Emmanuel Bandoumel
ROUND TWO
Iowa - Sy Chatman
Austin - Xavier Johnson
Delaware - Vonterius Woolbright
Texas - Keyon Menifield
College Park - Terrell Burden
Memphis - Kamani Johnson
Wisconsin - Jamal Bieniemy
Austin - Charles Pride
Texas - Bobby Planutis
Birmingham - E.J. Montgomery, Jr.
Delaware - Passed
Capital City - D.J. Rodman
Salt Lake City - Dee Barnes
Santa Cruz - Devine Eke
Rip City - Sterling Manley
Austin - Passed
Rip City - Olisa Akonobi
Salt Lake City - Jericole Hellems
Valley - Olin Carter III
Osceola - Cameron Parker
Long Island - Passed
Rio Grande Valley - Allonzo Trier
Maine - Kavion Pippen
Grand Rapids - William Kondrat
Capital City - Jayden Hardaway
Oklahoma City - Tray Jackson
Indiana - Ishmael Lane
Delaware - Passed
Sioux Falls - Passed
Sioux Falls - Passed
San Diego - Mike Scott
