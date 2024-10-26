Westchester Knicks Select Matt Ryan with First Pick in 2024 NBA G League Draft

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2024 - The Westchester Knicks selected Matt Ryan (6-6, 215, Tennessee-Chattanooga) with the first overall pick in the 2024 NBA G League Draft, which was held virtually today. The Knicks also selected six-year NBA veteran Landry Shamet (6-4, 190, Wichita State) with the second overall pick, while the Cleveland Charge took Sean East II (6-3, 180, Missouri) with the third pick.

Ryan appeared in 28 games for the New Orleans Pelicans last season, averaging 5.4 points on shooting 45.1 percent from three-point range. He has appeared in 63 games in three seasons with Pelicans, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves. Ryan has averaged 18.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 39 career NBA G League games.

Shamet has averaged 8.7 points and shot 38.4 percent from three-point range in six seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, LA Clippers, Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards. He averaged 7.1 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 46 games with the Wizards last season. Shamet, the 26 th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft presented by State Farm®, was a 2018-19 NBA All-Rookie Second Team selection.

Below are round-by-round results from the 2024 NBA G League Draft.

2024 NBA G League Draft Results

ROUND ONE

Westchester - Matt Ryan

Westchester - Landry Shamet

Cleveland - Sean East II

Rip City - Thierry Darlan

Long Island - Chandler Hutchison

Sioux Falls - Christian Brown

Texas - Tyson Walker

Greensboro - Malik Hall

Maine - Eric Gaines

Salt Lake City - Tae Williams

Santa Cruz - Seth Maxwell

Motor City - Cameron Martin

Austin - Ibrahima Diallo

Rio Grande Valley - Justin Moore

Raptors 905 - Tylor Perry

Indiana - Kevin Cross, Jr.

Sioux Falls - Paul Mulcahy

Sioux Falls - Brandon Childress

Valley - Nate Roberts

Santa Cruz - Tommy Rutherford

Maine - London Johnson

Cleveland - Trae Hannibal

South Bay - Marlain Veal

Texas - Bryce Griggs

Salt Lake City - Jaylan Gainey

Oklahoma City - Justyn Hamilton

San Diego - Garrett Denbow

Austin - Steven Richardson

Mexico City - Lewis Duarte

Sioux Falls - Passed

San Diego - Emmanuel Bandoumel

ROUND TWO

Iowa - Sy Chatman

Austin - Xavier Johnson

Delaware - Vonterius Woolbright

Texas - Keyon Menifield

College Park - Terrell Burden

Memphis - Kamani Johnson

Wisconsin - Jamal Bieniemy

Austin - Charles Pride

Texas - Bobby Planutis

Birmingham - E.J. Montgomery, Jr.

Delaware - Passed

Capital City - D.J. Rodman

Salt Lake City - Dee Barnes

Santa Cruz - Devine Eke

Rip City - Sterling Manley

Austin - Passed

Rip City - Olisa Akonobi

Salt Lake City - Jericole Hellems

Valley - Olin Carter III

Osceola - Cameron Parker

Long Island - Passed

Rio Grande Valley - Allonzo Trier

Maine - Kavion Pippen

Grand Rapids - William Kondrat

Capital City - Jayden Hardaway

Oklahoma City - Tray Jackson

Indiana - Ishmael Lane

Delaware - Passed

Sioux Falls - Passed

Sioux Falls - Passed

San Diego - Mike Scott

