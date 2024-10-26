SLC Stars Make Four Selections in 2024 NBA G League Draft

October 26, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, today selected forward Tae Williams, forward Jaylan Gainey, guard Dee Barnes, and forward Jericole Hellems in the 2024 NBA G League Draft.

Williams (6-7, 205, Cleveland State) was selected with the 10 th pick in the first round of the NBA G League Draft after two seasons respectively at Cleveland State (2022-24) and Tennessee Tech (2019-21). The Chicago native appeared in 36 games last season (all starts) with the Vikings, averaging 12.8 points, six rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 28.6 minutes per game.

Gainey (6-9, 220, Florida State) joins the Stars after being selected with the 25 th overall pick following a recent year with Florida State and three-seasons at Brown (2018-20, 2021-22). The Greensboro, NC., native appeared in 65 games (42 starts) for the Bears, pulling down averages of 8.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.1 steals in 27.2 minutes per contest, and averaged 2.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in his single-season at Florida State.

Barnes (6-4, 180, Southern Utah) was selected by Salt Lake City with the 44 th overall pick from Southern Utah University, where he spent three seasons (2020-23) after transferring from Mount St. Mary's (2018-20). The Great Mills, MD., native appeared in 37 games for the SUU Thunderbirds during the 2022-23 season, averaging 4.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 15.0 minutes per contest. Barnes participated in the recent 2024 Salt Lake City Stars Open Tryout in October.

Hellems (6-7, 205, NC State) joins the Stars after being selected with the 49 th overall pick, owning a four-year collegiate career at NC State (2018-22), and most recently playing overseas in Greece. The St. Louis, MO., native started in all 32 games during his senior season, averaging 13.7 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. Hellems closed out his career with the Wolfpack by notching 1,244 points, becoming the 55th player in program history to record 1,000 career points, and secured 160 career three-pointers (14th most in program history).

The Salt Lake City Stars' training camp begins on Monday, Oct. 28. The team opens the 2024-25 campaign on Saturday, Nov. 9 in El Segundo, Calif. against the South Bay Lakers. The Stars' home opener at the Maverik Center will be on Monday, Nov. 18 against the Rip City Remix.

