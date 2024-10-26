Austin Spurs Select Four Players in the 2024 NBA G League Draft

October 26, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs today announced that they have selected forward Ibrahima Diallo with the 13th overall pick, forward Steven Richardson with the 28th overall pick, guard Xavier Johnson with the 33rd overall pick and guard Charles Pride with the 39th overall pick in the 2024 NBA G League Draft.

Diallo, 7-0/220, most recently appeared in four games for the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas and averaged 3.5 points and 5.3 rebounds in 13.5 minutes. Diallo played at the University of Central Florida during the 2023-24 season and in 32 games, he averaged 6.3 points and 5.6 rebounds in 19.0 minutes. Prior to UCF, Diallo appeared in 48 contests for San Jose State University and averaged 6.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.66 blocks in 18.6 minutes for the Spartans.

Richardson, 6-7/190, most recently played for Montana State University Billings. In two seasons with the Yellowjackets, he played in 60 games and averaged 8.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 30.1 minutes. Before Montana, Richardson appeared in 65 games for Midland College and averaged 10.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 29.7 minutes.

Pride, 6-6/220, most recently played for St. Bonaventure University for the 2023-24 season. In 30 games, he averaged 10.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 30.2 minutes. Prior to St. Bonaventure, Pride spent four seasons at Bryant University (2019-23) and in 112 contests for the Bulldogs, he averaged 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 31.6 minutes.

Johnson, 6-3/200, most recently played for Indiana University. In three seasons with the Hoosiers (2021-24) he played in 58 games and averaged 10.6 points, 4.2 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 26.8 minutes. Before Indiana, Johnson appeared in 84 games for the University of Pittsburg, averaging 13.7 points, 4.9 assists, and 3.7 rebounds in 31.7 minutes.

