Austin Spurs Select Four Players in the 2024 NBA G League Draft
October 26, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Austin Spurs News Release
AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs today announced that they have selected forward Ibrahima Diallo with the 13th overall pick, forward Steven Richardson with the 28th overall pick, guard Xavier Johnson with the 33rd overall pick and guard Charles Pride with the 39th overall pick in the 2024 NBA G League Draft.
Diallo, 7-0/220, most recently appeared in four games for the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas and averaged 3.5 points and 5.3 rebounds in 13.5 minutes. Diallo played at the University of Central Florida during the 2023-24 season and in 32 games, he averaged 6.3 points and 5.6 rebounds in 19.0 minutes. Prior to UCF, Diallo appeared in 48 contests for San Jose State University and averaged 6.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.66 blocks in 18.6 minutes for the Spartans.
Richardson, 6-7/190, most recently played for Montana State University Billings. In two seasons with the Yellowjackets, he played in 60 games and averaged 8.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 30.1 minutes. Before Montana, Richardson appeared in 65 games for Midland College and averaged 10.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 29.7 minutes.
Pride, 6-6/220, most recently played for St. Bonaventure University for the 2023-24 season. In 30 games, he averaged 10.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 30.2 minutes. Prior to St. Bonaventure, Pride spent four seasons at Bryant University (2019-23) and in 112 contests for the Bulldogs, he averaged 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 31.6 minutes.
Johnson, 6-3/200, most recently played for Indiana University. In three seasons with the Hoosiers (2021-24) he played in 58 games and averaged 10.6 points, 4.2 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 26.8 minutes. Before Indiana, Johnson appeared in 84 games for the University of Pittsburg, averaging 13.7 points, 4.9 assists, and 3.7 rebounds in 31.7 minutes.
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from October 26, 2024
- Austin Spurs Select Four Players in the 2024 NBA G League Draft - Austin Spurs
- Long Island Nets Acquire Returning Player Rights to Colin Castleton in Four-Team Trade - Long Island Nets
- Rip City Remix Select Three Players in the 2024 NBA G League Draft - Rip City Remix
- Texas Legends Finalize 2024-25 Training Camp Roster Following NBA G League Draft - Texas Legends
- Oklahoma City Blue Selects Justyn Hamilton and Tray Jackson in the 2024 NBA G League Draft - Oklahoma City Blue
- Westchester Knicks Select Matt Ryan (1st) and Landry Shamet (2nd) in the 2024-25 NBA G League Draft - Westchester Knicks
- SLC Stars Make Four Selections in 2024 NBA G League Draft - Salt Lake City Stars
- Long Island Nets Acquire Returning Player Rights to Kendall Brown - Long Island Nets
- Skyforce Selects Three Players in 2024 NBA G League Draft - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Go-Go Select DJ Rodman and Jayden Hardaway in 2024 NBA G League Draft - Capital City Go-Go
- College Park Skyhawks Finalize Training Camp Schedule and Roster - College Park Skyhawks
- Maine Celtics Select Three in NBA G League Draft - Maine Celtics
- Cleveland Charge 2024 Training Camp Roster Unveiled - Cleveland Charge
- Swarm Pick Malik Hall in The First Round - Greensboro Swarm
- Vipers Acquire Moore and Trier in 2024 G League Draft - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Iowa Wolves Select Sy Chatman in 2024 NBA G League Draft - Iowa Wolves
- Westchester Knicks Select Matt Ryan with First Pick in 2024 NBA G League Draft - G League
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Austin Spurs Stories
- Austin Spurs Select Four Players in the 2024 NBA G League Draft
- Austin Spurs Acquire Jamaree Bouyea from Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Austin Spurs Agree to Trade with Valley Suns
- Austin Spurs Agree to Trade with San Diego Clippers
- Austin Spurs Announce 2024-25 Promotional and Community Nights schedules