Rip City Remix Select Three Players in the 2024 NBA G League Draft

October 26, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Rip City Remix News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Rip City Remix announced today that they have selected guard Thierry Darlan with the fourth overall pick, along with forward Sterling Manley (46th overall pick) and center Blaise Akonobi (48th overall pick) in the 2024 NBA G League Draft.

Darlan, 20, most recently spent time in the Basketball Africa League (BAL), playing with Bangui Sporting Club for six games and averaging 17.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He also comes with previous NBA G League experience, appearing in 45 games (10 starts) with the G League Ignite during the 2023-24 season. The Central African Republic native appeared for the national team in 2022 during the 2023 World Cup qualifiers.

Manley, 25, most recently played for Rayos de Hermosillo (Mexico) where he appeared in 10 games averaging 11.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists. The 6-11 forward played his college career at the University of North Carolina (2017-21), including a redshirt season.

Akonobi, 24, a 7-0 center, finished his college career at Alabama A&M (2022-23), where he recorded an average of 7.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 31 games (19 starts) and was named the 2022-23 SWAC Defensive Player of the Year. The Nigerian native previously attended Morehouse College from 2018-22.

The Rip City Remix will begin training camp on Monday in Portland before kicking off the 2024-25 season campaign at San Diego Clippers on November 8. Fans can now purchase single game tickets, Flex Plans and season tickets to see the Remix in action at ripcity.gleague.nba.com/tickets.

