Rip City Remix Host Second Annual Women's Empowerment Game on March 22

March 21, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Rip City Remix News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Rip City Remix invite you to join the second annual Women's Empowerment Celebration as the Remix face off against the San Diego Clippers on Saturday, March 22at 3 p.m. at Chiles Center. During the game, the celebration will include various activities to celebrate the women of Rip City and Women's History Month.

"We are very excited to host our second Women's Empowerment game to highlight the importance of women in the sports industry and our community," said Hannah Grauert, President of the Rip City Remix. "The Remix are proud to partner with Rose Haven for a second year to continue making impactful contributions in our community."

Rose Haven, the Community Partner of the Game, will be highlighted for their service as a day shelter and community center in Portland for women, children and marginalized genders. They strive to provide day shelter, resources, and emotional support for those experiencing homelessness and poverty. At the game, they will be hosting a deodorant drive to encourage fans to donate one of their most requested hygiene products.

Fans can also support Rose Haven's mission by playing their luck with the Remix Prize Raffle, by spinning the Prize Wheel, by stopping by the Rose Haven concourse booth, or by adding a donation at checkout when purchasing tickets.

Tixr, the exclusive ticketing servicer of the Rip City Remix, has contributed 40 tickets to Rose Haven members and staff. This donation will ensure that women and children across Rip City will be able to attend the celebration.

To start off the celebration, fans will have the opportunity to visit local women-owned and co-owned food carts, such as Copper and Honey Coffee and Retrolicious, near the main entrance at Chiles Center. Until the end of the third quarter, guests are welcome to exit and re-enter the arena to try these delicious food carts. Before tipoff, fans can listen to a high-energy set of women's power anthems as the Remix DJs spin records and keep the vibes high to kick off the day! This playlist will be available on the Remix's Spotify for fans to listen to throughout the rest of Women's History Month. The national anthem will then be performed by U.S. Navy veteran Kacie Richardson.

Halftime will be a Women's Empowerment fashion show, featuring the newest designs from four local designers, presented by Rose Haven. All the outfits were meticulously hand-crafted to uplift the confidence and courage of those who wear them. Models represented in the show are members, volunteers and supporters of Rose Haven.

The exclusive Remix Women's Empowerment merchandise will be available for a limited time only, beginning on Saturday at the game. Additionally, all fans will receive a collectible rally towel to wave as they cheer on the Remix!

The Women's Empowerment celebration and Fan Appreciation games on March 22 and March 24 are the Remix's last home games of the season! Don't miss out on your last chance to see the 2024-25 squad in action! For Fan Appreciation Day, all fans will be given a Volume 2 commemorative poster and have the chance to win exclusive Remix prizes and merchandise.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from March 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.