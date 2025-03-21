Wisconsin Herd to Partner with Winnebago County for Third Annual Marvel Super Hero™ Night

March 21, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, the NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, will partner with Winnebago County to host a Marvel Super Hero™ Night on Friday, March 28 at 7:00 pm.

The night will feature special uniforms inspired by Wolverine and a limited-edition Herd/Marvel poster giveaway for the first 2,000 fans. The poster portrays the Wisconsin Herd and X-Men in the Marvel Universe.

The game-worn Wolverine jerseys will be auctioned online at https://herdmarvel.givesmart.com now until April 4 at noon. Proceeds will benefit the Winnebago Area Literacy Council, which strengthens our diverse community by developing and delivering free learner-centered literacy programs for adults and their families.

In addition to this theme night, the Wisconsin Herd and Winnebago County partnered with all five libraries in the County to host a winter reading program in tandem with the Herd. The reading program included Herd branded prizing like bookmarks, drawstring bags, hacky sacks, tickets to the Herd's Marvel game, and Marvel comics to encourage children to read. At the Friday, March 28 game, the libraries will be in attendance for kids and adults to sign up for a library reading card. The Wolverine jerseys will feature the five Winnebago County library logos: Carter Memorial Library in Omro, Elisha D. Smith Public Library in Menasha, Neenah Public Library, Oshkosh Public Library and Winneconne Public Library on the neckline.

