Vipers Sweep Series Against Clippers

March 21, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







OCEANSIDE, Calif. - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (17-13), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, obtained a 109-95 victory over the San Diego Clippers (12-19) on Thursday night at Frontwave Arena.

Daishen Nix paved the way for the Vipers with 30 points. Houston Rockets two-way N'Faly Dante finished the night with a double-double of 20 points and 13 rebounds. Markquis Nowell put up 18 points. Jermaine Samuels Jr. posted a double-double with 15 points and 15 rebounds.

San Diego Clippers two-way Trentyn Flowers put up 27 points followed by Jalen Adaway with 18 points and Izaiah Brockington with 12 points.

The Vipers return to the Bert Ogden Arena on Saturday, March 22 at 7:00 p.m. CST to take on the Iowa Wolves. For more information visit www.rgvipers.com.

