Motor City Cruises Past Raptors

March 21, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

DETROIT, Mich. - After a defeat in Greensboro, the Motor City Cruise (17-13) responded with a victory over Raptors 905 (13-18), 137-121. With the win, the Motor City Cruise now tie the sixth seeded, Indiana Mad Ants in wins during the regular season, keeping their playoff hopes alive.

Ron Harper Jr. scored 28 points to lead the Cruise to victory. Harper also knocked down a total of seven three-point field goals and grabbed eight rebounds in the win. Bobi Klintman followed with 22 points and shot 4-5 from three-point range, while tallying nine field goals in the contest. Tolu Smith secured his 22 nd double-double of the year after scoring 20 points and grabbing 18 rebounds in 34.3 minutes. As a team, Motor City shot 61.0% from the floor and 58.1% from beyond the arc.

Evan Gilyard scored 28 points for Raptors 905 after shooting 10-21 from the floor. Kennedy Chandler came off the bench and scored 24 points, with ten coming from the free-throw line. The former Piston, Eugene Omoruyi followed with 22.

The Motor City Cruise will face the Long Island Nets tomorrow at 7 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed through The PREP (https://theprepsports.com/). Tickets for all Cruise home games can be found at https://detroit.gleague.nba.com/.

