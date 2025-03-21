Young Earns First Double-Double as Bull, Windy City Falls to Capitanes

March 21, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, fell to the Mexico City Capitanes 101-114 Friday night. Chicago Bulls two-way guard Jahmir Young earned his first double-double for Windy City with 13 points and 13 assists, his tenth of the 2024-25 season (nine with Grand Rapids Gold).

Windy City guard Javon Freeman-Liberty co-led all scorers with 25 points, tallying a game-high five made threes. Chicago Bulls two-way forward EJ Liddell notched 22 points and took down nine rebounds. Earning his eleventh double-double of the season, center David Muoka logged 18 points and 16 rebounds. Muoka also had a game-high three blocked shots.

The first quarter saw the Bulls shooting an impressive 50% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc. Windy City profited off five Capitanes turnovers to build a 14-point lead after the first frame. Mexico City fought back in the second and third quarters, winning both to take a nine-point lead into the fourth. The Bulls scored 14 of their 18 final quarter points in the paint, falling short of closing Mexico City's advantage.

Mexico City forward Greg Brown III co-led all scorers, with Freeman-Liberty, scoring 25 points and corralling seven rebounds. Fellow Capitanes forward Luis Rodriguez also ended with 20+ points (20). The visitors had two double-doubles, one from guard Kyle Rose (15 points, 10 assists) and the other from center Felipe Haase (19 points, 11 rebounds).

With the loss the Bulls sit 10-21 on the regular season, while the Capitanes improve to 14-16.

The Bulls continue their back-to-back tomorrow, facing the Indiana Mad Ants at home. Tipoff is slated for 7pm CT and the game will be broadcast on CHSN+ and NBAGLeague.com.

