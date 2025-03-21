Christopher Paces Skyforce to 117-113 Victory Over Lakers

March 21, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce won their fourth game in the last five tries in a 117-113 victory over the South Bay Lakers on Friday night at the Sanford Pentagon.

Miami HEAT two-way player Josh Christopher led Sioux Falls (16-14) with a season-high 38 points on 13-22 FGA (7-9 3PA), five rebounds, six assists, five steals and two blocks.

South Bay (13-17) got out the gate to a 31-24 lead, but Christopher netted the first 10 points of the frame for the Skyforce and finished the period with 16 points on 6-9 FGA (4-4 3PA). Sioux Falls jumped to a 28-16 outpour in the second quarter, capitalizing nine points on four Laker turnovers to take a 52-47 lead to intermission.

Quincy Olivari netted 19 points on 5-8 FGA (4-5 3PA) in the third quarter, as Alondes Williams produced 13 points on 4-4 FGA to take an 86-79 lead to the final 12 minutes. Both teams went back-and-forth in the fourth quarter, with Christopher netting 13 points on 4-6 FGA to help secure the team's 11th home win of the regular season, which is good for second in the NBA G League.

Williams finished with 21 points on 7-9 FGA, while Nassir Little chipped in 15 points and 11 rebounds. HEAT two-way Isaiah Stevens posted his second straight double-double and third straight game of 10-plus assists with 11 points and 10 assists. Miami assignee Keshad Johnson finished with six points and eight rebounds.

Olivari finished with 35 points and six rebounds, while Cole Swider and Stanley Johnson combined for 43 points.

The Skyforce travels to face the Rip City Remix on Monday at 7:00 PM CST, while South Bay hosts the Santa Cruz Warriors in a back-to-back, starting on Monday, as well.

