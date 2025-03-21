Skyhawks Drop Second Set to Knicks in 130-125 Overtime Loss

March 21, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks (15-15) fell short 130-125 in overtime to conclude a two-game homestand against the Westchester Knicks (19-12) on Friday evening.

Jarkel Joiner claimed a new career-high 38 points behind a franchise-record 10 three-pointers (10-16 3FGM), collecting three rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes.

The Oxford, Mississippi, native, hit a buzzer-beating three at the end of every quarter, becoming the first player in NBA G League history to hit a three-pointer within the final five seconds of every quarter in a game, and the first player in either the NBA or G League to do so in the play-by-play era (1997-98).

Newly-acquired Skyhawk, Ike Anigbogu, obtained his first double-double of the season, finishing with 12 points, 13 rebounds, six blocks and one assist in 31 minutes.

Guard Armaan Franklin snagged a career-high 14 rebounds on the way to his first career double-double, finishing with 11 points, five assists, and three steals in 43 minutes.

In all, seven Skyhawks poured in double digits: Joiner (38), Jordan Bowden (22), Dwight Murray Jr. (12), Anigbogu (12), Plowden (12), David Singleton (12), and Franklin (11).

College Park trailed Westchester by eight points six minutes into the first quarter, before Singleton buried back-to-back three-pointers to pull within striking distance. Murray Jr. would follow Singleton with five points after securing a three-pointer and two field goals.

The Skyhawks regained the momentum, taking back the lead thanks to a three-pointer by Bowden in the first three minutes of the second quarter. Joiner pocketed 12 points in the second quarter, going 4-5 from deep, including a buzzer-beating three to put College Park up 61-59 at the half.

The Skyhawks held the lead at the start of the third quarter, before Knicks guard Boo Buie III set the pace, netting nine points and back-to-back three-pointers to take an 11-point lead five minutes into the second half. After a six-point run by the Knicks, College Park responded with nine points from Joiner, and another three-point buzzer-beater to shorten the Westchester lead to 94-85.

College Park started the fourth quarter on a 21-10 run, gaining the lead at the 6:09 mark of the final frame. The Skyhawks pulled ahead by as many as nine before Westchester took the lead with 18 seconds left thanks to a Moses Brown breakaway dunk.

After a forced turnover and two more free throws from the Knicks, Joiner netted his franchise-record 10 th triple of the game with 2.5 seconds left on the clock. After a stop on the other end of the court, the game went into overtime, 122-122.

The Knicks opened overtime with a layup and two free throws, inching close to the target score of 129, before Joey Hauser got the Skyhawks on the board with a triple. Westchester would hold College Park scoreless for the rest of overtime, with Brown scoring the last four points to clinch the overtime victory for the Knicks.

Westchester was led by seven players in double-digits, including Moses Brown, who finished with 27 points and 28 rebounds, and New York Knicks two-way forward Kevin McCullar Jr., who secured his second triple-double in a row with 23 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.

The Skyhawks embark on their last road game of the season against the Cleveland Charge on Sunday, March 23 rd at 4:00 p.m., before returning home to Gateway Center Arena @ College Park for a three-game homestand to conclude the regular season.

