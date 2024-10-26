College Park Skyhawks Finalize Training Camp Schedule and Roster

October 26, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

College Park Skyhawks News Release







COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks announced today their 2024-25 training camp schedule, which will be held from Monday, Oct. 28 through Wednesday, Nov. 6. The schedule and location for each day can be found below. Prior to the start of training camp, the Skyhawks will hold their annual Media Day on Sunday, Oct. 27, at 12 p.m. at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex.

College Park Skyhawks Training Camp Schedule:

Sunday, Oct. 27 - Media Day at 12 p.m. | Emory Sports Medicine Complex

Monday, Oct. 28 - 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. | State Farm Arena Practice Court

Tuesday, Oct. 29 - 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.| Emory Sports Medicine Complex

Wednesday, Oct. 30 - 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.| Emory Sports Medicine Complex

Friday, Nov. 1 - 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.| State Farm Arena Practice Court

Tuesday, Nov. 5 - 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.| State Farm Arena Practice Court

Wednesday, Nov. 6 - 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.| State Farm Arena Practice Court

Please note that all times listed are subject to change.

Media members will have access to the final portion of each practice session.

Head Coach Steve Klei will be available immediately following each session. Players will also be made available upon request. Requests and RSVP's can be directed to Jay Winters jay.winters@hawks.com. All media members who wish to attend must RSVP.

The Skyhawks also announced their training camp roster, which consists of players acquired via returning player rights, affiliate player rights, standard NBA G League contracts, and those acquired during Saturday's NBA G League Draft:

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. NBA/G Exp. College Acquired Via

Dominick Barlow* F 6-10 220 2 Overtime Elite NBA Two-Way

Jordan Bowden G 6-5 193 4 Tennessee Returning Rights

Tony Bradley C 6-11 248 7 UNC Returning Rights

Terrell Burden G 5-10 170 R Kennesaw State G League Draft

Nikola Ðurišić G/F 6-7 209 R Mega/Serbia Standard G League Contract/NBA Draft Rights

Joe French G/F 6-5 170 R Arkansas PB LPT Contract

Kevon Harris G 6-6 215 4 Stephen F. Austin Affiliate Rights

Joey Hauser F 6-9 230 1 Michigan State Returning Rights

Jarkel Joiner G 6-1 180 1 NC State Returning Rights

Seth Lundy* G 6-4 220 1 Penn State NBA Two-Way

Emmitt Matthews Jr. F 6-7 210 1 West Virginia Returning Rights

Dwight Murray Jr. G 6-0 180 R Rider LPT Contract

Joirdon Nicholas F 6-9 220 1 Texas Southern Returning Rights

Daeqwon Plowden G 6-6 215 2 Bowling Green Returning Rights

David Singleton G 6-4 210 1 UCLA Returning Rights

Keaton Wallace* G 6-3 185 2 Texas-San Antonio NBA Two-Way

Jordan Bowden, Jarkel Joiner, Seth Lundy, Emmitt Matthews Jr., David Singleton and Keaton Wallace all spent time with the Skyhawks during the 2023-24 season. Bowden, Joiner, Matthews Jr., Wallace and Nikola Ðurišić all suited up for Atlanta at the 2024 NBA 2K25 Las Vegas Summer League.

Ðurišić, on a standard G League contract with the Skyhawks, was acquired by the Atlanta Hawks via a three-team trade in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft.

On Saturday afternoon, the Skyhawks also added Terrell Burden, a five-year guard from Kennesaw State, in the second round of the 2024 NBA G League Draft.

"A lot of work has gone into this offseason, and this group of players is one that will bring a high level of competitiveness throughout training camp," said Skyhawks General Manager Aaron Evans. "I know both our coaching staff and players can't wait to get started on Monday."

College Park begins the Tip-Off Tournament portion of the season on Nov. 8 with a trip to Capital City for a 7 p.m. matchup against the Capital City Go-Go.

The Skyhawks will welcome fans back to Gateway Center Arena @ College Park on Monday, Nov. 11 against Raptors 905 to open a four-game homestretch. The home opener is set to tip at 7 p.m. on Monday, followed by a Nov. 13 rematch with Raptors 905 at 7 p.m., before closing with the Delaware Blue Coats on Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. and Nov. 18 at 7 p.m.

Fans interested in attending the opening home slate or learning more about Skyhawks Memberships can email tickets@cpskyhawks.com, visit www.cpskyhawks.com or call 404-878-3370.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from October 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.