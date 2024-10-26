College Park Skyhawks Finalize Training Camp Schedule and Roster
October 26, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
College Park Skyhawks News Release
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks announced today their 2024-25 training camp schedule, which will be held from Monday, Oct. 28 through Wednesday, Nov. 6. The schedule and location for each day can be found below. Prior to the start of training camp, the Skyhawks will hold their annual Media Day on Sunday, Oct. 27, at 12 p.m. at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex.
College Park Skyhawks Training Camp Schedule:
Sunday, Oct. 27 - Media Day at 12 p.m. | Emory Sports Medicine Complex
Monday, Oct. 28 - 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. | State Farm Arena Practice Court
Tuesday, Oct. 29 - 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.| Emory Sports Medicine Complex
Wednesday, Oct. 30 - 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.| Emory Sports Medicine Complex
Friday, Nov. 1 - 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.| State Farm Arena Practice Court
Tuesday, Nov. 5 - 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.| State Farm Arena Practice Court
Wednesday, Nov. 6 - 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.| State Farm Arena Practice Court
Please note that all times listed are subject to change.
Media members will have access to the final portion of each practice session.
Head Coach Steve Klei will be available immediately following each session. Players will also be made available upon request. Requests and RSVP's can be directed to Jay Winters jay.winters@hawks.com. All media members who wish to attend must RSVP.
The Skyhawks also announced their training camp roster, which consists of players acquired via returning player rights, affiliate player rights, standard NBA G League contracts, and those acquired during Saturday's NBA G League Draft:
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. NBA/G Exp. College Acquired Via
Dominick Barlow* F 6-10 220 2 Overtime Elite NBA Two-Way
Jordan Bowden G 6-5 193 4 Tennessee Returning Rights
Tony Bradley C 6-11 248 7 UNC Returning Rights
Terrell Burden G 5-10 170 R Kennesaw State G League Draft
Nikola Ðurišić G/F 6-7 209 R Mega/Serbia Standard G League Contract/NBA Draft Rights
Joe French G/F 6-5 170 R Arkansas PB LPT Contract
Kevon Harris G 6-6 215 4 Stephen F. Austin Affiliate Rights
Joey Hauser F 6-9 230 1 Michigan State Returning Rights
Jarkel Joiner G 6-1 180 1 NC State Returning Rights
Seth Lundy* G 6-4 220 1 Penn State NBA Two-Way
Emmitt Matthews Jr. F 6-7 210 1 West Virginia Returning Rights
Dwight Murray Jr. G 6-0 180 R Rider LPT Contract
Joirdon Nicholas F 6-9 220 1 Texas Southern Returning Rights
Daeqwon Plowden G 6-6 215 2 Bowling Green Returning Rights
David Singleton G 6-4 210 1 UCLA Returning Rights
Keaton Wallace* G 6-3 185 2 Texas-San Antonio NBA Two-Way
Jordan Bowden, Jarkel Joiner, Seth Lundy, Emmitt Matthews Jr., David Singleton and Keaton Wallace all spent time with the Skyhawks during the 2023-24 season. Bowden, Joiner, Matthews Jr., Wallace and Nikola Ðurišić all suited up for Atlanta at the 2024 NBA 2K25 Las Vegas Summer League.
Ðurišić, on a standard G League contract with the Skyhawks, was acquired by the Atlanta Hawks via a three-team trade in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft.
On Saturday afternoon, the Skyhawks also added Terrell Burden, a five-year guard from Kennesaw State, in the second round of the 2024 NBA G League Draft.
"A lot of work has gone into this offseason, and this group of players is one that will bring a high level of competitiveness throughout training camp," said Skyhawks General Manager Aaron Evans. "I know both our coaching staff and players can't wait to get started on Monday."
College Park begins the Tip-Off Tournament portion of the season on Nov. 8 with a trip to Capital City for a 7 p.m. matchup against the Capital City Go-Go.
The Skyhawks will welcome fans back to Gateway Center Arena @ College Park on Monday, Nov. 11 against Raptors 905 to open a four-game homestretch. The home opener is set to tip at 7 p.m. on Monday, followed by a Nov. 13 rematch with Raptors 905 at 7 p.m., before closing with the Delaware Blue Coats on Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. and Nov. 18 at 7 p.m.
Fans interested in attending the opening home slate or learning more about Skyhawks Memberships can email tickets@cpskyhawks.com, visit www.cpskyhawks.com or call 404-878-3370.
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from October 26, 2024
- Austin Spurs Select Four Players in the 2024 NBA G League Draft - Austin Spurs
- Long Island Nets Acquire Returning Player Rights to Colin Castleton in Four-Team Trade - Long Island Nets
- Rip City Remix Select Three Players in the 2024 NBA G League Draft - Rip City Remix
- Texas Legends Finalize 2024-25 Training Camp Roster Following NBA G League Draft - Texas Legends
- Oklahoma City Blue Selects Justyn Hamilton and Tray Jackson in the 2024 NBA G League Draft - Oklahoma City Blue
- Westchester Knicks Select Matt Ryan (1st) and Landry Shamet (2nd) in the 2024-25 NBA G League Draft - Westchester Knicks
- SLC Stars Make Four Selections in 2024 NBA G League Draft - Salt Lake City Stars
- Long Island Nets Acquire Returning Player Rights to Kendall Brown - Long Island Nets
- Skyforce Selects Three Players in 2024 NBA G League Draft - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Go-Go Select DJ Rodman and Jayden Hardaway in 2024 NBA G League Draft - Capital City Go-Go
- College Park Skyhawks Finalize Training Camp Schedule and Roster - College Park Skyhawks
- Maine Celtics Select Three in NBA G League Draft - Maine Celtics
- Cleveland Charge 2024 Training Camp Roster Unveiled - Cleveland Charge
- Swarm Pick Malik Hall in The First Round - Greensboro Swarm
- Vipers Acquire Moore and Trier in 2024 G League Draft - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Iowa Wolves Select Sy Chatman in 2024 NBA G League Draft - Iowa Wolves
- Westchester Knicks Select Matt Ryan with First Pick in 2024 NBA G League Draft - G League
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent College Park Skyhawks Stories
- College Park Skyhawks Finalize Training Camp Schedule and Roster
- College Park Skyhawks Complete Coaching and Basketball Operations Staff
- College Park Skyhawks Name Aaron Evans as General Manager and Steve Klei as Head Coach
- College Park Skyhawks Announce 2024-25 Season Schedule
- Atlanta Hawks Sign Forward Dominick Barlow to a Two-Way Contract