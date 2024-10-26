Iowa Wolves Select Sy Chatman in 2024 NBA G League Draft

October 26, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves announced today that the team selected forward Sy Chatman with the 32nd overall pick in the 2024 NBA G League draft.

Chatman, 6-8, from Minneapolis, Minn. played his final collegiate season in 2023-24 at the University at Buffalo. Chatman started all 31 games for the Buffaloes, averaging a team-high 18.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game.

Prior to Buffalo, Chatman played two seasons at Illinois State University and two seasons at the University of Massachusetts. He played for Cretin-Durham Hall in St. Paul, helping Cretin-Durham win a Minnesota state title his final season.

Iowa begins the 2024-25 season on Friday, Nov. 8 against the Wisconsin Herd at Wells Fargo Arena. The first 1,500 fans receive a free Wolves-branded clear, crossbody bag courtesy of MidAmerican Energy.

