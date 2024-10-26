Iowa Wolves Select Sy Chatman in 2024 NBA G League Draft
October 26, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Iowa Wolves News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves announced today that the team selected forward Sy Chatman with the 32nd overall pick in the 2024 NBA G League draft.
Chatman, 6-8, from Minneapolis, Minn. played his final collegiate season in 2023-24 at the University at Buffalo. Chatman started all 31 games for the Buffaloes, averaging a team-high 18.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game.
Prior to Buffalo, Chatman played two seasons at Illinois State University and two seasons at the University of Massachusetts. He played for Cretin-Durham Hall in St. Paul, helping Cretin-Durham win a Minnesota state title his final season.
Iowa begins the 2024-25 season on Friday, Nov. 8 against the Wisconsin Herd at Wells Fargo Arena. The first 1,500 fans receive a free Wolves-branded clear, crossbody bag courtesy of MidAmerican Energy.
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from October 26, 2024
- Austin Spurs Select Four Players in the 2024 NBA G League Draft - Austin Spurs
- Long Island Nets Acquire Returning Player Rights to Colin Castleton in Four-Team Trade - Long Island Nets
- Rip City Remix Select Three Players in the 2024 NBA G League Draft - Rip City Remix
- Texas Legends Finalize 2024-25 Training Camp Roster Following NBA G League Draft - Texas Legends
- Oklahoma City Blue Selects Justyn Hamilton and Tray Jackson in the 2024 NBA G League Draft - Oklahoma City Blue
- Westchester Knicks Select Matt Ryan (1st) and Landry Shamet (2nd) in the 2024-25 NBA G League Draft - Westchester Knicks
- SLC Stars Make Four Selections in 2024 NBA G League Draft - Salt Lake City Stars
- Long Island Nets Acquire Returning Player Rights to Kendall Brown - Long Island Nets
- Skyforce Selects Three Players in 2024 NBA G League Draft - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Go-Go Select DJ Rodman and Jayden Hardaway in 2024 NBA G League Draft - Capital City Go-Go
- College Park Skyhawks Finalize Training Camp Schedule and Roster - College Park Skyhawks
- Maine Celtics Select Three in NBA G League Draft - Maine Celtics
- Cleveland Charge 2024 Training Camp Roster Unveiled - Cleveland Charge
- Swarm Pick Malik Hall in The First Round - Greensboro Swarm
- Vipers Acquire Moore and Trier in 2024 G League Draft - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Iowa Wolves Select Sy Chatman in 2024 NBA G League Draft - Iowa Wolves
- Westchester Knicks Select Matt Ryan with First Pick in 2024 NBA G League Draft - G League
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Wolves Stories
- Iowa Wolves Select Sy Chatman in 2024 NBA G League Draft
- Iowa Wolves Acquire Returning Player Rights to Mike Miles Jr.
- Iowa Wolves Announce Single Game Tickets on Sale Date
- Iowa Wolves Acquire Returning Player Rights to Walter Ellis
- Iowa Wolves and Principal Financial Group® Announce 2024-25 Community Celebration Games