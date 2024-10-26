Vipers Acquire Kevin Cross Jr. and Draft Pick

October 26, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

EDINBURG, Texas - Following the conclusion of the draft, the Indiana Mad Ants agreed to trade Kevin Cross Jr. to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. In addition, the Osceola Magic have agreed to trade its 2026 NBA G League first-round draft pick to the Vipers. In exchange, RGV has agreed to trade Justin Moore and its 2026 second-round draft pick to the Indiana Mad Ants. Additionally, the Vipers have agreed to trade its 2025 NBA G League second-round draft pick to the Cleveland Charge. This trade is not subject to a physical.

Cross Jr. (6-8, 225lbs.) played in three games with the Charlotte Hornets during the 2024 NBA Summer League. He also played overseas, last season, with the MHP Riesen German BBL team.

The Arkansas native finished his collegiate career with the Tulane Green Wave after four seasons. In 2019 Cross Jr. joined the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The 2024-25 season starts on Nov. 9 as the Vipers take on the Memphis Hustle at 7:00 p.m. at Bert Ogden Arena. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.rgvipers.com.

