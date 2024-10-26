Maine Celtics Select Three in NBA G League Draft

October 26, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Celtics selected two guards and a center in today's 2024 NBA G League Draft, rounding out their training camp roster for the 2024-25 season.

Maine selected rookie Eric Gaines with the 9th overall pick in the first round. The Celtics then drafted G League Ignite product London Johnson later in the first round (21st overall). In the second round, Maine selected big man Kavion Pippen 54th overall.

Gaines, a product of UAB, averaged 12.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 2.3 steals in 35 games for the Blazers during the 2023-24 season. Prior to his two seasons at UAB, Gaines started his collegiate career at LSU. In two seasons with the Tigers, Gaines played in 63 games (9 starts) and averaged 9.0 points per game in his sophomore season.

Johnson is 20 years old and played for G League Ignite the past two seasons. The 6-3 guard averaged 10.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game in 36 games in 2023-24. He scored a career-high 21 points on March 28 against Ontario. In the previous season, Johnson averaged 10.1 points per game.

Pippen, a 6-10 center out of Southern Illinois, has two years of G League experience, most recently in 2022-23 with Long Island. In 68 career G League games, Pippen is averaging 7.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

After the completion of the G League Draft, the Celtics announced their training camp roster. The Maine Celtics are led by returning Two-Way Players JD Davison, Drew Peterson, and rookie Anton Watson. The roster also includes Boston training camp attendees Tristan Enaruna, Ron Harper, Jr., Jay Scrubb, Dmytro Skapintsev, and Hason Ward. Donald Carey, Jr. and Jordan Schakel are both returning from last year's Maine team that won the Eastern Conference.

Below is the current Maine Celtics training camp roster:

Name Position Height Weight College How Acquired

Donald Carey, Jr. G 6-5 187 Maryland Returning Player

JD Davison G 6-1 195 Alabama Two-Way Player

Tristan Enaruna F 6-8 220 Cleveland State Affiliate Player

Eric Gaines G 6-2 165 UAB 2024 G League Draft

Ron Harper, Jr. G 6-6 245 Rutgers Affiliate Player

London Johnson G 6-3 181 G League Ignite 2024 G League Draft

Drew Peterson F 6-9 205 USC Two-Way Player

Kavion Pippen C 6-10 240 Southern Illinois G League Draft

Jay Scrubb G/F 6-5 220 John A. Logan Coll. Returning Player

Jordan Schakel G 6-6 200 San Diego State Returning Player

Dmytro Skapintsev C 7-1 215 Cal State-Northridge Returning Player

Russell Tchewa C 7-0 275 Georgia 2024 Tryouts

Hason Ward F 6-9 230 Iowa State Affiliate Player

Anton Watson F 6-8 235 Gonzaga Two-Way Player

Sahvir Wheeler G 5-9 180 Washington 2024 Tryouts

Training camp begins Monday in Portland. The Maine Celtics tip off the 2024-25 season on Nov. 8 at Long Island. Tickets for all games are on sale now. For details, visit MaineCeltics.com/tickets.

