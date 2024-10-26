Maine Celtics Select Three in NBA G League Draft
October 26, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Maine Celtics News Release
PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Celtics selected two guards and a center in today's 2024 NBA G League Draft, rounding out their training camp roster for the 2024-25 season.
Maine selected rookie Eric Gaines with the 9th overall pick in the first round. The Celtics then drafted G League Ignite product London Johnson later in the first round (21st overall). In the second round, Maine selected big man Kavion Pippen 54th overall.
Gaines, a product of UAB, averaged 12.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 2.3 steals in 35 games for the Blazers during the 2023-24 season. Prior to his two seasons at UAB, Gaines started his collegiate career at LSU. In two seasons with the Tigers, Gaines played in 63 games (9 starts) and averaged 9.0 points per game in his sophomore season.
Johnson is 20 years old and played for G League Ignite the past two seasons. The 6-3 guard averaged 10.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game in 36 games in 2023-24. He scored a career-high 21 points on March 28 against Ontario. In the previous season, Johnson averaged 10.1 points per game.
Pippen, a 6-10 center out of Southern Illinois, has two years of G League experience, most recently in 2022-23 with Long Island. In 68 career G League games, Pippen is averaging 7.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.
After the completion of the G League Draft, the Celtics announced their training camp roster. The Maine Celtics are led by returning Two-Way Players JD Davison, Drew Peterson, and rookie Anton Watson. The roster also includes Boston training camp attendees Tristan Enaruna, Ron Harper, Jr., Jay Scrubb, Dmytro Skapintsev, and Hason Ward. Donald Carey, Jr. and Jordan Schakel are both returning from last year's Maine team that won the Eastern Conference.
Below is the current Maine Celtics training camp roster:
Name Position Height Weight College How Acquired
Donald Carey, Jr. G 6-5 187 Maryland Returning Player
JD Davison G 6-1 195 Alabama Two-Way Player
Tristan Enaruna F 6-8 220 Cleveland State Affiliate Player
Eric Gaines G 6-2 165 UAB 2024 G League Draft
Ron Harper, Jr. G 6-6 245 Rutgers Affiliate Player
London Johnson G 6-3 181 G League Ignite 2024 G League Draft
Drew Peterson F 6-9 205 USC Two-Way Player
Kavion Pippen C 6-10 240 Southern Illinois G League Draft
Jay Scrubb G/F 6-5 220 John A. Logan Coll. Returning Player
Jordan Schakel G 6-6 200 San Diego State Returning Player
Dmytro Skapintsev C 7-1 215 Cal State-Northridge Returning Player
Russell Tchewa C 7-0 275 Georgia 2024 Tryouts
Hason Ward F 6-9 230 Iowa State Affiliate Player
Anton Watson F 6-8 235 Gonzaga Two-Way Player
Sahvir Wheeler G 5-9 180 Washington 2024 Tryouts
Training camp begins Monday in Portland. The Maine Celtics tip off the 2024-25 season on Nov. 8 at Long Island. Tickets for all games are on sale now. For details, visit MaineCeltics.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from October 26, 2024
- Austin Spurs Select Four Players in the 2024 NBA G League Draft - Austin Spurs
- Long Island Nets Acquire Returning Player Rights to Colin Castleton in Four-Team Trade - Long Island Nets
- Rip City Remix Select Three Players in the 2024 NBA G League Draft - Rip City Remix
- Texas Legends Finalize 2024-25 Training Camp Roster Following NBA G League Draft - Texas Legends
- Oklahoma City Blue Selects Justyn Hamilton and Tray Jackson in the 2024 NBA G League Draft - Oklahoma City Blue
- Westchester Knicks Select Matt Ryan (1st) and Landry Shamet (2nd) in the 2024-25 NBA G League Draft - Westchester Knicks
- SLC Stars Make Four Selections in 2024 NBA G League Draft - Salt Lake City Stars
- Long Island Nets Acquire Returning Player Rights to Kendall Brown - Long Island Nets
- Skyforce Selects Three Players in 2024 NBA G League Draft - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Go-Go Select DJ Rodman and Jayden Hardaway in 2024 NBA G League Draft - Capital City Go-Go
- College Park Skyhawks Finalize Training Camp Schedule and Roster - College Park Skyhawks
- Maine Celtics Select Three in NBA G League Draft - Maine Celtics
- Cleveland Charge 2024 Training Camp Roster Unveiled - Cleveland Charge
- Swarm Pick Malik Hall in The First Round - Greensboro Swarm
- Vipers Acquire Moore and Trier in 2024 G League Draft - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Iowa Wolves Select Sy Chatman in 2024 NBA G League Draft - Iowa Wolves
- Westchester Knicks Select Matt Ryan with First Pick in 2024 NBA G League Draft - G League
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.