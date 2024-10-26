Long Island Nets Acquire Returning Player Rights to Colin Castleton in Four-Team Trade

October 26, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, have acquired the returning player rights to center Colin Castleton from the South Bay Lakers in a four-team trade. In exchange, Long Island traded the returning player rights to guards Chris Chiozza and DJ Stewart and its own second round pick in the 2026 NBA G League Draft to the South Bay Lakers. Additionally, Long Island traded the returning player rights to forward Chandler Hutchison to the Cleveland Charge. To complete the deal, Cleveland traded the returning player rights to guard Sean East II to the South Bay Lakers. South Bay traded the returning player rights to guard Joey Calcaterra to the Santa Cruz Warriors. Santa Cruz traded its own 2025 NBA G League International Draft pick to Cleveland.

Castleton (6'10", 250) appeared in 16 career NBA games across one season (2023-24) with the Los Angeles Lakers, averaging 1.5 points in 3.7 minutes per game. He also appeared in 12 NBA G League regular season games (all starts) last season with South Bay while on a two-way contract with the Lakers, recording averages of 14.1 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 blocks in 28.6 minutes per game, in addition to appearing in 12 NBA G League Showcase Cup games (11 starts), posting averages of 18.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 blocks in 29.1 minutes per contest. Prior to beginning his professional career, Castleton played two collegiate seasons at Michigan (2018-20), appearing in 44 games and recording averages of 2.3 points and 1.8 rebounds in 6.0 minutes per game prior to transferring to Florida for three seasons (2020-23), where he appeared in 78 games (75 starts) and posted averages of 14.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.5 blocks in 29.3 minutes per contest. The Deland, Fla., native received All-SEC First Team and All-SEC Defensive Team honors during his final season with the Gators.

Chiozza appeared in 40 NBA G League regular season games (all starts) for Long Island across two seasons (2019-20, 2022-23), recording averages of 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.5 steals in 26.1 minutes per game. He was originally acquired by the Brooklyn Nets as a two-way player on Jan. 4, 2020. Stewart's player rights were acquired via trade with the Sioux Falls Skyforce on July 24, 2023, while Hutchison's player rights were acquired with the fifth overall pick in the 2024 NBA G League Draft.

