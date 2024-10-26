Long Island Nets Acquire Returning Player Rights to Colin Castleton in Four-Team Trade
October 26, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Long Island Nets News Release
LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, have acquired the returning player rights to center Colin Castleton from the South Bay Lakers in a four-team trade. In exchange, Long Island traded the returning player rights to guards Chris Chiozza and DJ Stewart and its own second round pick in the 2026 NBA G League Draft to the South Bay Lakers. Additionally, Long Island traded the returning player rights to forward Chandler Hutchison to the Cleveland Charge. To complete the deal, Cleveland traded the returning player rights to guard Sean East II to the South Bay Lakers. South Bay traded the returning player rights to guard Joey Calcaterra to the Santa Cruz Warriors. Santa Cruz traded its own 2025 NBA G League International Draft pick to Cleveland.
Castleton (6'10", 250) appeared in 16 career NBA games across one season (2023-24) with the Los Angeles Lakers, averaging 1.5 points in 3.7 minutes per game. He also appeared in 12 NBA G League regular season games (all starts) last season with South Bay while on a two-way contract with the Lakers, recording averages of 14.1 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 blocks in 28.6 minutes per game, in addition to appearing in 12 NBA G League Showcase Cup games (11 starts), posting averages of 18.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 blocks in 29.1 minutes per contest. Prior to beginning his professional career, Castleton played two collegiate seasons at Michigan (2018-20), appearing in 44 games and recording averages of 2.3 points and 1.8 rebounds in 6.0 minutes per game prior to transferring to Florida for three seasons (2020-23), where he appeared in 78 games (75 starts) and posted averages of 14.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.5 blocks in 29.3 minutes per contest. The Deland, Fla., native received All-SEC First Team and All-SEC Defensive Team honors during his final season with the Gators.
Chiozza appeared in 40 NBA G League regular season games (all starts) for Long Island across two seasons (2019-20, 2022-23), recording averages of 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.5 steals in 26.1 minutes per game. He was originally acquired by the Brooklyn Nets as a two-way player on Jan. 4, 2020. Stewart's player rights were acquired via trade with the Sioux Falls Skyforce on July 24, 2023, while Hutchison's player rights were acquired with the fifth overall pick in the 2024 NBA G League Draft.
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from October 26, 2024
- Austin Spurs Select Four Players in the 2024 NBA G League Draft - Austin Spurs
- Long Island Nets Acquire Returning Player Rights to Colin Castleton in Four-Team Trade - Long Island Nets
- Rip City Remix Select Three Players in the 2024 NBA G League Draft - Rip City Remix
- Texas Legends Finalize 2024-25 Training Camp Roster Following NBA G League Draft - Texas Legends
- Oklahoma City Blue Selects Justyn Hamilton and Tray Jackson in the 2024 NBA G League Draft - Oklahoma City Blue
- Westchester Knicks Select Matt Ryan (1st) and Landry Shamet (2nd) in the 2024-25 NBA G League Draft - Westchester Knicks
- SLC Stars Make Four Selections in 2024 NBA G League Draft - Salt Lake City Stars
- Long Island Nets Acquire Returning Player Rights to Kendall Brown - Long Island Nets
- Skyforce Selects Three Players in 2024 NBA G League Draft - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Go-Go Select DJ Rodman and Jayden Hardaway in 2024 NBA G League Draft - Capital City Go-Go
- College Park Skyhawks Finalize Training Camp Schedule and Roster - College Park Skyhawks
- Maine Celtics Select Three in NBA G League Draft - Maine Celtics
- Cleveland Charge 2024 Training Camp Roster Unveiled - Cleveland Charge
- Swarm Pick Malik Hall in The First Round - Greensboro Swarm
- Vipers Acquire Moore and Trier in 2024 G League Draft - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Iowa Wolves Select Sy Chatman in 2024 NBA G League Draft - Iowa Wolves
- Westchester Knicks Select Matt Ryan with First Pick in 2024 NBA G League Draft - G League
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Long Island Nets Stories
- Long Island Nets Acquire Returning Player Rights to Colin Castleton in Four-Team Trade
- Long Island Nets Acquire Returning Player Rights to Kendall Brown
- Long Island Nets Acquire Returning Player Rights to AJ Lawson
- Long Island Nets Acquire Returning Player Rights to George Conditt IV
- Long Island Nets Acquire Returning Player Rights to Au'Diese Toney in Four-Team Trade