Cleveland Charge 2024 Training Camp Roster Unveiled

October 26, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release







CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge of the NBA G League have finalized their training camp roster ahead of the 2024-25 season. The group consists of 16 players who will compete together when the team's training camp opens Tuesday at Cleveland Clinic Courts.

The Charge roster is led by Cleveland Cavaliers two-way players F Emoni Bates, F J.T. Thor and F Luke Travers. Four return to the Charge from last season's roster: F Feron Hunt, F Pete Nance, F Gabe Osabuohien, and G Zharie Smith. Joining the team as affiliate players are G Darius Brown and F/C Nae'Qwan Tomlin. The rights to G/F Jules Bernard, G Jacob Gilyard, and F Elijah Hughes were acquired in trades earlier this offseason.

Cleveland will bring three players to training camp from their local open tryout: C Cheikh Mbacke Diong, F Marlon Hargis, and G Xavier Sewell. The Charge rounded out the camp roster by acquiring the rights to the 5th overall pick F Chandler Hutchison in today's NBA G League Draft in a draft day trade.

NBA G League teams must submit their final regular season rosters by 5pm on November 7th. The Charge's detailed training camp roster is below:

# POS PLAYER HEIGHT WEIGHT BIRTHDATE SCHOOL/FROM ACQUIRED

21 F Emoni Bates 6-9 170 1/28/2004 E. Michigan Two-Way

5 G/F Jules Bernard 6-6 210 1/21/2000 UCLA Trade

10 G Darius Brown II 6-2 195 7/28/1999 Utah St. Affiliate

34 C Cheikh Mbacke Diong 6-11 235 12/11/1999 UCF Open Tryout

0 G Jacob Gilyard 5-8 160 7/14/1998 Richmond Trade

13 F Marlon Hargis 6-7 205 4/4/1999 St. Francis Open Tryout

7 F Elijah Hughes 6-5 215 3/10/1998 Syracuse Trade

44 F Feron Hunt 6-8 195 7/5/1999 SMU Returning

1 F Chandler Hutchison 6-6 210 4/26/1996 Boise St. Draft

22 F Pete Nance 6-10 225 2/19/2000 Northwestern Returning

3 F Gabe Osabuohien 6-7 235 10/27/1998 West Virginia Returning

4 G Xavier Sewell 6-4 200 5/20/1996 WAU Open Tryout

8 G Zhaire Smith 6-3 205 6/4/1999 Texas Tech Returning

15 F J.T. Thor 6-9 203 8/26/2002 Auburn Two-Way

33 F Luke Travers 6-7 207 9/3/2001 Australia Two-Way

35 F/C Nae'Qwan Tomlin 6-8 205 12/10/2000 Memphis Affiliate

Head Coach - Chris Darnell (William & Mary)

Associate Head Coach - Dan Vincent (Michigan State)

Assistant Coach - Antoine Broxsie (Oklahoma State)

Assistant Coach - Doron Perkins (Northwood)

Assistant Coach - Sam Clancy Jr. (USC)

Video Coordinator - Willie Williams (Cleveland State)

Head Athletic Trainer - Takuya Kikuchi (Oregon State)

Cleveland Clinic Athletic Trainer - Gordon Pang (St. Augustine)

Strength & Conditioning Coach - Raphael Whittingham (Delaware State)

Fans can stay up-to-date on the latest team news by following: @ChargeCLE on X and Instagram & on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ChargeCLE.

