Oklahoma City Blue Announces 2024-25 Roster

November 9, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Oklahoma City Blue News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Blue announced its 2024-25 roster, which is comprised of 13 players, including two-way players Alex Ducas, Adam Flagler, and Ajay Mitchell. Additionally, Logan Johnson, Miller Kopp, Jahmi'us Ramsey and Noah Starkey return to the Blue roster.

