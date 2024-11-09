Oklahoma City Blue Announces 2024-25 Roster
November 9, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Oklahoma City Blue News Release
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Blue announced its 2024-25 roster, which is comprised of 13 players, including two-way players Alex Ducas, Adam Flagler, and Ajay Mitchell. Additionally, Logan Johnson, Miller Kopp, Jahmi'us Ramsey and Noah Starkey return to the Blue roster.
