Squadron Open Season with 105-90 Loss to Mexico City

November 9, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, fell to the Mexico City Capitanes 105-90 on Saturday night at Legacy Arena at the BJCC.

In his professional basketball debut, Keion Brooks Jr. tallied 31 points on 11-of-18 shooting from the field. Izaiah Brockington notched the Squadron's first double-double of the season with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

On assignment from the Pelicans, center Karlo Matkovic scored 11 before fouling out.

Trey Burke led the Capitanes in scoring with 24 points, while Juan Toscano-Anderson scored 22. Felipe Haase's 11 boards paced the visitors.

Birmingham is now 4-5 all-time against Mexico City, including a 1-4 mark at Legacy Arena.

The Birmingham Squadron return to the court on Thursday at Rio Grande Valley, with tip-off set for 7 p.m. at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas. The game can be seen on My68 in Birmingham and nationally on ESPN+.

For more information on the Birmingham Squadron, please visit BirminghamSquadron.com or follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from November 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.