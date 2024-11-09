Coats Fall on Last-Second Triple to Open 2024-25 Season

WILMINGTON - The Delaware Blue Coats fell to the Raptors 905 116-115 after a game-winning three from Tyreke Key with 0.2 seconds left in the NBA G League season opener.

After storming back from a 16-point deficit, the Blue Coats entered the fourth quarter with the game knotted at 86. The fourth was more of the same, with the score being tied 10 times, and 10 different lead changes.

"This is the G League, every game is going to be back and forth," head coach Mike Longabardi said. "No lead is ever secure... we competed, but obviously we fell short, but it's a good learning lesson."

The Blue Coats took a 113-112 lead with just over a minute to go after Patrick McCaw hit his third three of the night, but the 905 tied it up after Kennedy Chandler split a pair of free throws. From there, Justin Edwards appeared to have given the Blue Coats the win after hitting two free throws with just 6.4 seconds left to give Delaware the two-point advantage, but Key called the game with just two tenths on the clock.

In his first game with the team, Edwards led the offensive charge with 28 points. McCaw (18), Judah Mintz (13), and Jordan Tucker (12) all poured in double figures, while Max Fiedler and Marcus Bagley recorded double-doubles, with both totaling 10 points and 14 rebounds, which was a career-high for Bagley.

D.J. Carton and Chandler both led the Raptors in scoring with 25 points, while Quincy Guerrier (17), Branden Carlson (16) and Myles Burns (11) tallied double digits. Chandler added 10 assists to go with his 25 points, and Carlson recorded 14 rebounds to pair with his 16 points.

The Blue Coats will be back in action on Monday, Nov. 11 against the Maine Celtics at Chase Fieldhouse. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

