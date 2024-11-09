Vipers Tip-Off Season with Victory Over Memphis

November 9, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (1-0), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, obtained a 103-97 victory against the Memphis Hustle (0-1) to open the 2024-25 season.

Memphis started off on a hot 9-0 run and kept the momentum going until eventually extending its lead by 13 points at the eight-minute mark. RGV decreased the Hustle lead by three points minutes before the end of the first quarter, but Memphis went on an 8-0 run to close the quarter 32-22.

With less than six minutes to go in the second quarter, the Vipers trailed by as many as 14 points with a score of 34-38. However, the team managed to cut the Memphis lead to four points, but fell short of taking the upper hand as the quarter ended 51-55.

RGV turned the third quarter around when the team tied the game 57-57 with 8:51 on the clock. Memphis then pulled away, but the home team came back and tied the game 73-73. AT 2:34 John Knight III gave the Vipers its first lead of the game which helped RGV turn the quarter around and walk off with an 81-77 advantage.

The fourth quarter was filled with 10 lead exchanges and five ties. As both teams edged one another, the Vipers would be the ones to pull away with a 103-97 victory to mark the start of the season.

Houston Rockets assignee Cam Whitmore led the Vipers with 28 points and shot 67% from the field. Houston Rockets Two-Way Jeenathan Williams Jr. had 18 points followed by Jermaine Samuels Jr. with 13 points and Thon Maker with 12 points.

Miles Norris led Memphis with a double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Lucas Williamson had 21 points followed by a double-double from Armando Bacot with 17 points and 18 rebounds. Malachi Smith and Race Thompson both hit the double digits with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

On Tuesday, Nov. 12 the Vipers will host Military Appreciation Night as the team takes on the Austin Spurs at 7:00 p.m. CST at Bert Ogden Arena. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Vipers four-ring t-shirt courtesy of Manzela USA. To purchase tickets, visit www.rgvipers.com.

