Charge Surge for Season Opening Win

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge opened their 2024-25 NBA G League season with a 120-83 victory over the Indiana Mad Ants in front of 4,577 fans at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Saturday afternoon. Today's victory also marked new Head Coach Chris Darnell's first win.
The Charge took a 7-4 lead with 9:16 left in the opening quarter and were ahead the rest of the way by as many as 40. Luke Travers made his Charge debut by scoring 24 points on 8-of-11 shooting, including 14 in the second quarter, to go along with 10 boards, six assists and five steals in 27 minutes. Elijah Hughes came off the bench to score 22 points on 5-of-10 from three-point range with five rebounds and two steals in 22 minutes. Pete Nance added 17 points and three blocks in 27 minutes, with Jules Bernard (15 points) and Jacob Gilyard (10 points) rounding out the double-digit scorers.
Indiana was paced by Tristen Newton's 18 points and six rebounds in 27 minutes. Kyle Mangas and Ishmael Lane each added 12 points for the visitors. The Mad Ants turned the ball over 20 times in the game resulting in 24 points.
The two teams will meet again tomorrow afternoon at 2:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
