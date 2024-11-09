Iowa Wolves Edge Sioux Falls Skyforce, 121-118, in Overtime

November 9, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves claimed a dramatic 121-118 comeback win in overtime over the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena.

Iowa (2-0) forced overtime by erasing a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter and have the game decided by the NBA G League's target score rule. The game was tied 113-113 at the end of regulation to set a target score of 120 in overtime. Down one in overtime, Chasson Randle made two free throws to pull the Wolves within one point of the target score. Needing a defensive stop on Sioux Falls (0-1), which needed a basket to win, two-way Daishen Nix nabbed a steal on the inbounds and hit a streaking Trevor Keels who made a layup for the win.

Nix finished with 45 points, the most points by an Iowa player since Luka Garza scored 49 points, on March 23, 2023. Nix added 10 rebounds and finished with eight assists to just miss recording a triple double. Timberwolves assignee Leonard Miller (19) and two-way Jaylen Clark (17) were Iowa's other double-digit scorers.

Josh Christopher and Malik Williams led Sioux Falls with 27 points each.

The teams turn around and face off again on Tuesday night at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. The rematch will be streamed on ESPN+ with tipoff set for 6:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from November 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.