Windy City Defeats Grand Rapids to Open 2024-25 Season

November 9, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Windy City Bulls News Release







Hoffman Estates, Ill - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, defeated the Grand Rapids Gold 117-112 Friday night in their 2024-25 season opener. Windy City had five players in double figures, and three with 20 or more points. Guard Javon Freeman-Liberty notched 24 points, seven rebounds, and three assists.

Freeman-Liberty tied Denver Nuggets assignment guard Jalen Pickett for a game-high in points (24). Chicago Bulls two-way guard DJ Steward added one of two double-doubles for Windy City with 23 points and 12 assists. Chicago Bulls two-way forward/center Adama Sanogo also had a double-double, tallying 18 points and 11 rebounds for Windy City.

Windy City led by 10 at the end of the first quarter, but lost the second by 14 points and entered halftime with a four-point deficit to overcome. The Bulls outscored the Gold 36-33 to cut Grand Rapids' lead to one entering the fourth quarter. Windy City's defense held up strong in the final frame, holding Grand Rapids to 20 points. A clutch three by Chicago Bulls two-way forward EJ Liddell gave the Bulls the lead with under two minutes remaining.

Liddell ended with 20 points while shooting 64% from the field. Veteran guard Ryan Arcidiacono rounded out Windy City's players in double-figures. Arcidiacono ended with 16 points, including four three-pointers.

Gold forward Jaylin Williams finished second in scoring on Grand Rapids with 19 points. Denver Nuggets two-way center PJ Hall posted 18 points, nine rebounds, and four assists.

The win was the first of Billy Donovan III's tenure as Windy City Bulls Head Coach. Windy City and Grand Rapids face off again on Sunday, November 10, at 2:00 pm CT. The game will be broadcasted on NBAGLeague.com.

