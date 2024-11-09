Key's Buzzer Beater Lifts 905 to First Victory

November 9, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Raptors 905 News Release







Raptors 905 (1-0), the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors defeated the Delaware Blue Coats (0-1) 116-115 in the season opener Saturday evening. Kennedy Chandler made his 905 debut with a near triple-double, putting up 25 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds, two steals, and a block in the victory. Justin Edwards contributed 28 points, six rebounds, four assists, and two steals in Delaware's effort

In their first meeting of the season, the two teams traded baskets through the opening quarter, before the Blue Coats took an early three-point lead going into the second. The visitors quickly responded, outscoring the home team 38-21 in the quarter behind 13 points apiece from Chandler and Branden Carlson.

It was a tale of two quarters as the Blue Coats came out of the half strong, outscoring the 905 38-24 going into the final frame. The two teams went into the fourth quarter with 86 points apiece, going basket-for-basket for the first 11 minutes before a pair of made free throws from Edwards' gave the Blue Coats a two-point lead with 6.4 seconds remaining. The winning shot came at the hands of rookie Tyreke Key who connected on a three with 0.2 seconds left on the clock.

DJ Carton provided complementary scoring for the 905, adding 25 points and seven assists, shooting 5-of-8 from three-point range. Marcus Bagley added a 10-point, 14-rebound double-double in the loss.

The 905 continue their five-game road trip in College Park, taking on the Skyhawks Monday evening. The Blue Coats host the Maine Celtics Monday evening. Both games scheduled to tip-off at 7:00 pm.

- RAPTORS 905 -

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from November 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.