Game Preview: at Iowa Wolves

November 9, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Last Meeting: L, 122-115 on 2/6/24 in Des Moines, IA

All-Time Record:38-53

Streak: L1

The Sioux Falls Skyforce starts the 2024-25 campaign tonight, on the road at the Iowa Wolves. It marks the fourth time in the last five seasons played that Sioux Falls opens the season against Iowa.

Following back-to-back playoff appearances, Sioux Falls welcomes new head coach Dan Bisaccio, who has spent the last 10 years in the Miami HEAT organization in numerous video and player development roles. Bisaccio coached the HEAT to the organizations first NBA Summer League championship in July.

The Force features a new crop of talent, highlighted by two-way players Josh Christopher, Keshad Johnson and Dru Smith. The team also has affiliate players Isaiah Stevens, Zyon Pullin, Warren Washington and 14 years of NBA experience between Tony Snell and Nassir Little. Returning from last season is Malik Williams, Caleb Daniels and Bryson Warren.

Sioux Falls and Iowa split the series 2-2 a season ago. The Force cut a 19-point lead at halftime, scoring the second most points in franchise history in a 157-156 comeback victory on a Jamaree Bouyea three-pointer as time expired. Alondes Williams scored 39 points in the win, as four players scored 20+ points.

Iowa comes into the contest with the Skyforce fresh off a 111-93 defeat of the Wisconsin Herd on Friday night. Chasson Randle led the team with 23 points, while Timberwolves two-way player Dashien Nix added 20 points.

Both teams meet again on Tuesday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

FORCE FACTS

- The Sioux Falls Skyforce has led the NBA G League in NBA Call-Ups the last three seasons combined (21).

- The team saw two major NBA G League awards last season, as Alondes Williams earned the 2023-24 NBA G League Most Impvoed Player award and Skyforce GM Eric Amsler earned the NBA G League Executive of the Year, as well.

- Skyforce General Manager Eric Amsler was also named the 2023-24 NBA G League Basketball Executive of the Year. He becomes the second in franchise history to earn these honors (Adam Simon in 2015-16).

TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT TIME

- Sioux Falls is seeking its first appearance in the TIp-Off Tournament, after just missing it the last two seasons. The Tip-Off Tournament was previously known as the Showcase Cup.

CYCLONE RETURN

- Former Iowa State Cyclone Tre King has made the Skyforce regular season roster, after trying out for the team. King helped the Cyclones reach the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament a season ago.

