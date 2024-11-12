Blue Wins Season-Opener Versus Legends

November 12, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Blue (1-0) defeated the Texas Legends (0-1), 102-100, on Tuesday afternoon at Paycom Center. Thunder assignment player Malevy Leons registered a double-double with 19 points and a game-high 21 rebounds.

"I thought we stayed together today and weathered the storms when we needed to and that helped us win," Head Coach Kam Woods said. "We are looking forward to the next challenge ahead of us on Friday."

The first half featured six lead changes and resulted in a 47-46 halftime lead for Oklahoma City. The Blue outscored the Legends 29-22 in the third frame to extend its lead to 76-68 and held off a late fourth quarter comeback attempt from Texas to secure the victory.

Two-way player Adam Flagler tallied 18 points, five assists and a game-high five steals for the Blue. Teammate Jahmi'us Ramsey posted 20 points and 10 rebounds while Noah Starkey added 11 points and 11 rebounds in the win.

Texas was led by Jazian Gortman's double-double of 14 points and 11 assists.

Next up, Oklahoma City heads to Memphis to take on the Hustle on Friday, November 15th at 7 p.m. CT at Landers Center.

