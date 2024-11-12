Skyforce Drops Home Opener 106-97

November 12, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce lost a 106-97 decision to the Iowa Wolves in the home opener at the Sanford Pentagon on Tuesday evening.

Miami HEAT two-way player Keshad Johnson (26 points on 8-15 FGA and nine rebounds) posted his second straight game of 20-plus points. Nassir Little added 13 points on 6-12 FGA and six rebounds for Sioux Falls (0-2).

Iowa (3-0) jumped out to a 62-45 lead at intermission, as they shot 51 percent from the field (25-49) and 52.6 percent from beyond the arc (10-19 3PA). Minnesota Timberwolves two-way player Jaylen Clark had 19 points on 7-11 FGA (5-6 3PA) in the half.

The Skyforce battled back to trail 64-60 at the 6:06 mark of the third quarter but trailed 81-72 with 12 minutes remaining.

Timberwolves two-way Daishen Nix scored 12 of his 21 points in the final frame to help secure the victory. He added seven rebounds and eight assists in the winning effort. Minnesota assignee Leonard Miller led the team with 23 points and 18 rebounds.

Zyon Pullin led off the bench with 12 points, while HEAT two-way player Josh Christopher added 11 points, two rebounds and two assists.

Sioux Falls hosts Cleveland (1-1) in a back-to-back, with tip-off slated for 6:30 PM CST on Thursday. Iowa travels to face Indiana (1-1) on Friday.

