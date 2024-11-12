Raptors 905 Fall in College Park

November 12, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Raptors 905 (1-1), the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors dropped the first of two matchups against the College Park Skyhawks (2-0) 122-117 Monday evening. DJ led the charge for the 905 with 15 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds while Jarkel Joiner put up 30 points, six rebounds, and five assists in the victory.

The Skyhawks jumped out to an early lead in the opening minutes of the quarter and holding a 35-31 advantage behind to seven first-quarter triples. The 905 attempted to keep the game close, but hot shooting continued in the second half for College Park, as they tied for the second-most threes in a half in franchise history.

The 905 found their rhythm in the second quarter outscoring the Skyhawks 32-28 in the frame. Down 10 going into the fourth, the 905 mounted their comeback bid, opening the quarter on a 12-3 run and bringing the game within one. The two teams traded baskets, eventually tying the game at 115 with 1:47 remaining, but the Skyhawks shooting secured their victory at home.

Kennedy Chandler added 25 points, three rebounds, four assists, three steals, and two blocks while Branden Carlson added 20 points and eight rebounds, shooting 4-of-7 from beyond the arc. Raptors 905 alum Kevon Harris had a near triple-double with 17 points, nine rebounds, nine assists, and three steals for College Park.

The two teams meet again Wednesday evening, tip-off slated for 7:00 pm.

