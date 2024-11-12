Iowa Wolves Improve to 3-0 with 106-97 Road Win over Sioux Falls Skyforce

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The Iowa Wolves improved to 3-0 with a 106-97 road win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Tuesday night at the Sanford Pentagon.

Iowa (3-0), which never trailed the entire game, had four players score 20 or more points led by Minnesota assignee Leonard Miller who poured in 23 points to go with a season-high 18 rebounds. Two-ways Jaylen Clark and Daishen Nix each scored 21 points while Trevor Keels rounded out the group with 20.

Two-way Keshad Johnson paced Sioux Falls (0-2) with a game-high 26 points while the other four Skyforce starters all finished in double figures.

The two teams played a fast turnaround after Iowa won an overtime thriller over Sioux Falls on Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Tonight, Iowa built a 62-45 halftime lead behind 19 first-half points from Clark and 10 three-pointers made as a team. After the break, the Wolves led by as many as 15 before the Skyforce pulled all the way to within one point at 98-97 late in the fourth quarter after Johnson's one-for-three free throw after being fouled by Miller on a three-point try.

On the following possession, Clark came up with his biggest basket of the game off an assist from Jesse Edwards after getting wide open under the basket. It was Clark's only points after halftime but started an 8-0 run that included back-to-back threes by Nix and then Miller that put the game away.

Iowa buried 17-of-38 three-pointers (44.7 percent) as a team and on the defensive end held Sioux Falls to just 18.5 percent (5-of-27) from three.

Iowa continues its road trip on Friday morning at the Indiana Mad Ants with tipoff set for 11:30 a.m. CT at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

