Vipers Defeat Spurs in South Texas Showdown

November 12, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







EDINBURG, Texas. - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (2-0), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, defeated the Austin Spurs (2-1) 124-109 on Tuesday night at Bert Ogden Arena.

RGV tipped-off the game by going on an 8-0 run which marked the path for the rest of the quarter as the Vipers picked up a 29-24 lead.

In the second quarter the Spurs picked up its only two leads of the game before the Vipers came back and closed the half with a 63-56 advantage.

During the third quarter the home team increased its lead by 16, but the biggest lead of the game was during the fourth quarter when RGV went up by 22 points and a score of 112-90. Despite the Spurs efforts to come back, the Vipers walked out victorious 124-109.

Jermaine Samuels Jr. paved the way for the Vipers with 24 points followed by Markquis Nowell with 21 points. Houston Rockets assignee Cam Whitmore and Houston Rockets Two-Way player Jeenathan Williams Jr. both had 20 points each. Thon Maker and Jeremy Jones both came off the bench with 14 and 11 points, respectively.

Jamaree Bouyea and Malachi Flynn hit 23 and 20 points, respectively. Austin Spurs Two-Way players Harrison Ingram had 18 points followed by Riley Minix with 16 points and David Duke Jr. with 15 points. Isaiah Miller finished the night with 13 points.

The Vipers return to the court for First Responders night on Thursday, Nov. 14 for a back-to-back against the Birmingham Squadron with tip-off slated at 7:00 p.m. CST at Bert Ogden Arena. The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a JuiceUs collectors' cup. To purchase tickets, visit www.rgvipers.com.

