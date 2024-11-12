Legends Fall Short to Defending Champs in Close Season Opener
November 12, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Texas Legends News Release
Oklahoma City, Ok - The Texas Legends (0-1) tipped off their 2024-25 season on the road with a narrow 100-102 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue (1-0) at Paycom Center. In a tightly contested matchup featuring seven lead changes and six ties, the Legends showcased resilience.
Oklahoma City got off to a strong start, closing the first quarter with a six-point lead. The Legends responded with a powerful second quarter, outscoring the Blue 29-24 to cut the deficit to just one point at halftime. Texas took the lead briefly in the third, but Oklahoma City regained momentum in the final frame, holding on to secure the win in front of a crowd of 5,026.
Emanuel Miller led the Legends' efforts on the boards with eight rebounds and contributed 12 points, while Jazian Gortman provided a well-rounded performance with 14 points, 11 assists, and two steals. Phillip Wheeler and Tyson Walker each chipped in 14 and 13 points, respectively, to bolster the Legends' scoring efforts.
For Oklahoma City, Malevy Leons controlled the paint with a double-double of 19 points and a game-high 21 rebounds. Jahmi'us Ramsey led all scorers with 20 points, and Adam Flagler contributed 18 points along with five assists.
The Legends will look to bounce back as they continue their road trip against the Austin Spurs on Friday, November 15, before returning to Frisco for their home opener on Sunday, November 17, against the Memphis Hustle.
The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.
