Game Preview: vs Iowa Wolves

November 12, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Last Meeting: L, 121-118 (OT) on 11/9/24 in Des Moines

Live Stream: ESPN+, Fan Duel Sports Network Florida

All-Time Record: 38-54

Streak: L2

The Sioux Falls Skyforce returns home after dropping a 121-118 overtime contest to the Iowa Wolves on Saturday night from Wells Fargo Arena in the team's Tip-Off Tournament season opener.

Miami HEAT two-way player Josh Christopher led Sioux Falls (0-1) with 27 points, two rebounds, four assists and a block, while fellow two-way player Keshad Johnson added 20 points on 8-13 FGA, six rebounds and two assists. Malik Williams secured a 27-point, 15-rebound double-double in the loss.

Minnesota Timberwolves two-way player Daishen Nix scored 16 of his 45 points in the fourth quarter to spearhead an Iowa comeback. He shot 14-29 FGA (7-10 FTA), while adding 10 rebounds and eight assists in the contest.

Both teams went to the target score overtime period notched at 113-apiece. Iowa scored six points on three Sioux Falls turnovers in overtime to secure the victory.

Isaiah Stevens added 18 points on 7-11 FGA (3-6 3PA), two rebounds and nine assists. Tony Snell led with eight points off the bench for Sioux Falls. Timberwolves assignee Leonard Miller and two-ways Jaylen Clark and Jesse Edwards combined for 44 points on 15-31 FGA and 19 rebounds.

Sioux Falls continues a three-game homestand with a back-to-back against the Cleveland Charge on Thursday and Friday from the Sanford Pentagon, while the Iowa Wolves travel to face the Indiana Mad Ants on Friday.

MALIK'S MINUTES

- Malik Williams secured a career-high 27 points in Saturday night's loss. He shot 9-15 from the field (career-high in FG makes) and 3-7 from 3PA.

- He added 15 rebounds, as well, which marked his 8th game of 15+ rebounds in a Skyforce jersey. It also marked the second time he's secured a 20-point, 15-rebound game for Sioux Falls, as well.

HOME, SWEET HOME

- Tonight marks the first of five home games in two weeks. The Skyforce opens the Tip-Off Tournament with five of their first seven games at the Sanford Pentagon.

- Sioux Falls finished the 2023-24 season with a home record of 16-9.

