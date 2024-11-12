Nets Defeated by Knicks at Home

November 12, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets (1-2), the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, were defeated by the Westchester Knicks (2-0), 127-117, on Tuesday evening at Nassau Coliseum.

Long Island guard Killian Hayes tallied 22 points, two rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block in 25 minutes. Nets forward AJ Lawson notched 17 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 35 minutes. Brooklyn two-way guard Jaylen Martin recorded 17 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 29 minutes. Long Island guard Amari Bailey added 15 points, one assist and one block in 17 minutes.

The two teams exchanged baskets to begin the first quarter until consecutive fouls on Long Island gave Westchester an advantage. The Knicks closed the period ahead by six, 35-29. Long Island tried to battle back in the second quarter, but its efforts fell short. The Knicks outscored the Nets 38-30 in the period to close the half ahead by 14, 73-59.

Long Island came into the third quarter looking to make an impact, but Westchester could not be stopped. The Knicks outscored the Nets 26-24 and closed the quarter ahead by 16, 99-83. The Nets battled hard in the fourth quarter, but they could not bounce back. Westchester went on to defeat Long Island by 10, 127-117.

Knicks guard T.J. Warren posted 30 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, one steal and three blocks in 34 minutes. New York two-way guard Boo Buie III added 21 points, one rebound and six assists in 25 minutes.

Long Island will travel to face Capital City on Friday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m., while Westchester will travel to face Maine on Friday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m.

